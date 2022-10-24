City of Pelham signs five-year contract with Birmingham Bulls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – Birmingham Bulls fans can expect to see the team in Pelham for the next five years.

The City of Pelham and the Birmingham Hockey Club LLC, owner and operator of the Birmingham Bulls, has agreed to a new five-year contract on Oct. 3, 2022 making the Pelham Civic Complex the home for the Birmingham Bulls through 2027 according to a press release given by the city of Pelham. A five-year extension is included at the end of the five-year term.

The Birmingham Bulls began playing in the 2017-2018 season as a member of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

“The Birmingham Bulls are excited to continue our partnership with Pelham,” Manager Partner Chris Early said. “The city has been a great host for our team. Our entire staff, from the front office, to the coaches, to the players love it here. The atmosphere of the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena is the best in the SPHL. We look forward to a great future in Pelham.”

The Birmingham Bulls are 2-0 on the season and will host the Knoxville Ice Bears in their opening game Saturday, Oct. 29.

“We’re truly excited about the extension deal with the Birmingham Bulls for the next five hockey seasons,” said Steve St. John Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena Executive Facility Director. “We look forward to growing and enhancing our relationship with the team to benefit our fans and the many programs we offer.”