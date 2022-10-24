Montevallo Art Stalk event set for Oct. 29

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – An annual event aimed at showcasing local artists and the city of Montevallo will return to the downtown area this month.

Now in its 12th year, the Montevallo Artwalk will feature a variety of artwork, businesses and entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“We’re hoping that this event provides another glorious day on Montevallo’s Main Street where artists and patrons can connect, and people can rediscover Montevallo,” Artwalk Coordinator Emily Gill said. “We have a lot of new businesses and programming, and we are growing more and more. The theme this year is ‘Come find your new favorite thing,’ and with the diversity of artists and makers exhibiting, you would be hard-pressed to walk away disappointed.”

The Artwalk is a collaborative effort by the city, Montevallo Arts Collaborative (formerly Montevallo Arts Council) and the University of Montevallo.

“Art Stalk, as we call the fall event due to the Halloween connection, is by design eclectic by all definitions of the word,” Gill said. “We have established artists with a signature style, those just starting out to explore their voice and craft, those with particularly polished making abilities looking to find a market to make their special talent a business, and community partners looking to reach and educate the public.”

The free, family-friendly event involves artists who cater to the artistic tastes of all ages and provide entertainment and activities for all ages, Gill said.

Partnerships with other local organizations further enhance the event.

Montevallo Main Street is planning music throughout the day, and the Montevallo Junior City Council and IMPACT will run a costume contest.

“The sidewalks are always packed for Art Stalk, so we have extended the hours to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., which does put us a little after dark, and there may be surprises presented after the festival ends,” Gill said. “Attendees should plan to make it a full day in Montevallo and check out some of our new restaurants and businesses as well as our many parks to fill the day.”

In the case of inclement weather on Oct. 29, Art Stalk 2022 will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5.

For event updates, visit the Montevallo Artwalk Facebook page.