Oak Mountain State Park hosts annual Harvest Festival

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Many excited children walked around to see the sights of Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, Oct. 22 for the annual Harvest Festival event.

Vendors present included Mountain High Outfitters, Front Porch Petals, Edible Arrangements, Alabama Teen Challenge, Otto Peterson Farm, SafeHouse and Alabama Mineral Society.

Anna Jones is the event coordinator at Oak Mountain State Park and said that this event is beloved by all.

“It is a beautiful safe space,” Jones said. “We have so much here and we just wanted to share it with the community.”

The Alabama Wildlife Center was present to showcase some of the animals that are rehabilitated through the center including Luna, an eastern screech owl who lives at the wildlife center.

Director of Education Andrew Arnold said that events like are good for the community and specifically to reach children.

“I think having like animals on display for the children to see is really what brings them to us,” Arnold said. “They can learn the reasons why the animals live with us, how we can help take care of them as people that enjoy nature, but all that starts with getting to see those wonderful critters up close.”

This type of up-close-and-personal encounter is the type of display that children seem to respond to best according to Arnold.

“You can only get so much from pictures and PowerPoints,” Arnold said. “I think getting to see those feathers, scales and things like that up close really drives the awe and wow factor for those wonderful little critters.”

The Wildlife Center is located inside of Oak Mountain State Park and Arnold said the center tries to be involved in whatever events the park holds.

“We try to be active participants in everything that they do, especially their big festivals,” Arnold said. “We always try to have live animals at booths and events.”

More information about events held by Oak Mountain State Park can be found at Alapark.com.