My Helena – Jana May, Helena Realtor and HBA member

Always something exciting – Helena festivals: There are so many wonderful events in Helena and too many to choose from! My favorite has become the Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree lighting at the Caboose. I love the small-town feel this event brings. Another event I love is the Buck Creek Festival with ducks everywhere, food, vendors, and amazing bands! It’s so hard to choose just one event.

Love at first bite – Brown Sugar Desserts: Brown Sugar Desserts by Renea is the best! Have you tried one of their Cinnamon Rolls? Man! You will never go back to Cinnabon!!!! El Patrons and Osaka are our favorite date night restaurants. I recommend Tacos el Carbon at El Patrons and the YumYum roll at Osaka.

Small town charm – Old Town: The first time I drove through Helena, it was the charm of Old Town when I cross over the bridge. It was late spring and the flowers were blooming in an abundance! Helena never disappoints with seasonal flowers and the new tradition of the Pumpkins at the pergola. Helena is very photogenic and we can’t wait to take pictures next to the new clock with the pumpkins behind us for our Thanksgiving cards. Thank you, Helena!

A love story – My Helena marriage: My favorite memory of Helena is when I met and married Joe May. Oddly, we both moved to Helena from Vestavia but it took Helena to bring us together. We both chose Helena to be our hometown prior to meeting each other so we decided to celebrate our wedding day with pictures in Helena.

The Happy Place – Helena Amphitheatre Park: My Zen and happy place in Helena is at the end of Amphitheater Park. This spot is a hidden gem in Helena and I find it to be very serene. My husband and I love to grab a book and a chair to spend an afternoon in this spot year-round. Tip: bring bug spray.