Pelham City Schools dismisses early due to weather concern

Published 11:37 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Pelham City Schools has ended school early due to a weather concern. (File)

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

 PELHAM – Pelham City Schools will be dismissing classes early on Tuesday, Oct. 25 due to a weather concern.

“Due to the potential for severe weather this afternoon, Pelham City Schools will dismiss one hour early today,” an official post from Pelham City Schools’ Facebook said. “Parents should expect buses to arrive at scheduled stops approximately one hour earlier than normal afternoon drop-off times.”

The Extended Day Programs at Pelham Oaks Elementary and Pelham Ridge Elementary are both cancelled.

Meteorologist James Spann discussed the weather threat via a Facebook post.

“The core window for strong to severe storms will come from about 2-7 p.m. Storms will weaken after 7 p.m. as they move into a more stable airmass over East Alabama,” The post read. “The main concern is strong, possibly damaging straight line winds. But, a few isolated tornadoes are possible over the western half of the state.”

Spann went on to say winds will increase throughout the afternoon with gusts of 30-40 mph in particular spots. Due to this, a wind advisory is in effect for the northern half of Alabama.

“Rain amounts should be under an inch for most places,” The post read. “Storms will be moving at a good clip, and flooding is not expected to be an issue.”

More information on Pelham City School’s dismissal can be found at Pelhamcityschools.org, and information on the weather conditions can be found at the official Facebook page of James Spann as well Abc3340.com/weather.

