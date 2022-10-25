Pelham Parks and Recreation to hold annual 5K race

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – It’s off to the races for the people of Pelham this November.

The Pelham Parks & Recreation Department will hold a 5K race on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. in Pelham City Park.

The race route uses all available pavement in city park according to the Pelham Parks & Recreation official website.

“The route includes closed city streets, park entrances and even the perimeter of a parking lot in order to reach the necessary distance,” Pelham Parks & Recreation’s official website said. “This course offers an advantage for participants and spectators; from one location, family and friends can see the runners start to finish race, as well as the one-mile and two-mile points of the course. Dozens of volunteers are stationed on the course to provide direction and cheers at key points.”

The Pelham Parks & Recreation 5K is also a race that offers prize money for the top three men and women who place, as well as age group awards and finisher medals.

More information about the race can be found at Pelhamrecreation.gov.