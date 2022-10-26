APD provides helpful safety tips for trick-or-treaters

Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Alabaster Police Department compiled tips for planning a safe Halloween night. (File)

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – With many celebrating Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, the Alabaster Police Department has compiled some helpful safety tips for those planning to trick-or-treat.

  • A responsible adult should escort children while they are trick-or-treating.
  • Adult escorts should carry flashlights to be easily seen by motorists who might be traveling in areas of trick-or-treaters.
  • Instruct children to not stray from the group they are trick-or-treating with.
  • Children should look in all directions before crossing the street.
  • Children should walk, not run, during their trick-or-treat activities.
  • Children should be taught to never enter a stranger’s home or car.
  • Children should never accept rides from strangers.
  • Children should never take shortcuts through backyards.
  • Children should never eat any treats until they have been examined.
  • If older children or teenagers are going out alone, plan and review a route that everyone feels is safe and acceptable to follow.
  • Agree on a specific time older children and teenagers should return home.
  • Travel only in familiar, well-lit areas.
  • Children, teens and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep their heads up and enjoy a safe evening together.

