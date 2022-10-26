Arrest reports for Oct. 8 through Oct. 15

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 8 through Oct. 15.

Helena

Oct. 10

-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 43, public intoxication.

Oct. 12

-John Andrew McGuire, 39, failing to appear (traffic.)

Montevallo

Oct. 8

-Jose Cornelio Ucan Uh, PI appears in public place under influence.

-Marco Antonio Perez Arellano, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 11

-Henry Earl Silas, 42, of Millbrook, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Oct. 12

-Edgar Perez Salazar, 24, of Pelham, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

Pelham

Oct. 9

-Tyler Jones, 22, of Jennings, Fla., theft of property in the first degree – stolen vehicles – auto.

-Troy Walker, 61, of Shreveport, La., theft of property in the first degree – stolen vehicles – auto.

-Kayla Johnson, 20, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Oct. 10

-Lazaro Aguilar Mendoza, 21, of Pleasant Grove, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints.

Oct. 11

-James Daugherty, 51, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Pamela Tucker, 51, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Oct. 12

-Tyh Anderson Lee, 19, of Bessemer, theft of property in the fourth degree – from shipment.

-Demetrius Gurley, 19, of Pinson, theft of property in the fourth degree – from shipment.

-Ronekia Jackson, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.

-Lakeisha Green, 36, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.

-Michael Lunsford, 44, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.

Oct. 13

-Bryan Castro Vargas, 30, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.

Oct. 14

-Thomas Kendrick, 47, of Leeds, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.

-Baili Hendley, 18, of McCalla, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Annette Cumbie, 37, of Montevallo, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – tinted windows.

Oct. 15

-Wendall Alexander, 34, of Maylene, traffic – ST switched tag.

-Zachary Calhoun, 23, of Elberta, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.