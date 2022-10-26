Arrest reports for Oct. 8 through Oct. 15
Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 8 through Oct. 15.
Helena
Oct. 10
-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 43, public intoxication.
Oct. 12
-John Andrew McGuire, 39, failing to appear (traffic.)
Montevallo
Oct. 8
-Jose Cornelio Ucan Uh, PI appears in public place under influence.
-Marco Antonio Perez Arellano, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Oct. 11
-Henry Earl Silas, 42, of Millbrook, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Oct. 12
-Edgar Perez Salazar, 24, of Pelham, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
Pelham
Oct. 9
-Tyler Jones, 22, of Jennings, Fla., theft of property in the first degree – stolen vehicles – auto.
-Troy Walker, 61, of Shreveport, La., theft of property in the first degree – stolen vehicles – auto.
-Kayla Johnson, 20, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Oct. 10
-Lazaro Aguilar Mendoza, 21, of Pleasant Grove, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints.
Oct. 11
-James Daugherty, 51, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Pamela Tucker, 51, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
Oct. 12
-Tyh Anderson Lee, 19, of Bessemer, theft of property in the fourth degree – from shipment.
-Demetrius Gurley, 19, of Pinson, theft of property in the fourth degree – from shipment.
-Ronekia Jackson, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.
-Lakeisha Green, 36, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.
-Michael Lunsford, 44, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.
Oct. 13
-Bryan Castro Vargas, 30, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.
Oct. 14
-Thomas Kendrick, 47, of Leeds, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc.
-Baili Hendley, 18, of McCalla, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Annette Cumbie, 37, of Montevallo, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – tinted windows.
Oct. 15
-Wendall Alexander, 34, of Maylene, traffic – ST switched tag.
-Zachary Calhoun, 23, of Elberta, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.