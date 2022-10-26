Bennie Ervin Brasher, 84

Bennie Ervin Brasher, of Calera, passed on October 23, 2022 at the age of 84. A visitation will be held at Bolton Funeral Home on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 12:30PM. A graveside service will follow at 2PM at Brasher Cemetery. Brother George Kimbrell will preside.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Flora Lee Brasher; and his daughter: Cynthia Emfinger. He is survived by his children: Dale, Gina (David), and Eugene; his sister: Ireta; and his grandchildren: Kasi, Blake, Michael, Jennifer, Joseph, Josh, Kaleb, and Riley.

Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.