God Did It Ministries hosts annual fundraiser motorcycle ride

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

For the second year in a row, God Did It Ministries hosted a special motorcycle ride throughout Shelby County on Saturday, Oct. 22 that will ultimately make the difference in the lives of many.

Last year’s ride took place in the summer, but this year’s event moved to the fall and another great turnout showed up for the ride that traveled a different route from the western side of the county in Alabaster toward 280, before making a loop back.

The ride, which began with God Did It Ministries Founder Sanchez Tanniehill last year, not only brought the community together, but it helped bring attention to the group itself, while raising money for school supplies and Christmas gifts for local families.

“The annual God Did It Ministries Motorcycle Ride is a great way for the community to make a difference in a fun way,” said God Did It Spokesperson Brandon Matthews. “All of the proceeds from the ride help GDI provide school supplies, Christmas for families in need, and a whole lot more.”

God Did It Ministries was founded by Tanniehill, an Alabaster native, author and gospel recording artist.

His autobiography seeks to inspire others because “God did it” for Sanchez. At 6 weeks old, Sanchez had a stroke and doctors told his mother that he would never walk or talk. His mother, however, never stopped believing in miracles and today Sanchez is living proof of her faith.

Tanniehill was pleased with last year’s event and what it was able to do so they decided to continue it as an annual tradition.

“We get grant money for some of the different projects we do,” Tanniehill said. “Unfortunately, they do not always cover what we want to accomplish. We thought this would be a great way to get out in the community and raise some funds for our operations.”

The ride began at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster, where a line of bikers started their trek on the road as a visible representation of the organization, which is to help others and bring the light of Jesus to the world.

This year’s event was another collaborative effort, as the organization, local communities, bikers and onlookers all worked together to create a special sight for a great cause.

God Did It Ministries is always accepting donations to help families across Shelby County and beyond, and they’re hopeful even more fundraising will come in ahead of Christmas to make sure local families have a special holiday season.