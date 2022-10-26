“Jeanette” Franklin, devoted mother, grandmother, and friend.

Jeanette Pickett Franklin, 84, died Monday, October 24th, 2022 at her home in Montevallo, Alabama surrounded by her family. Jeanette was born July 15, 1938 in Montevallo, Alabama to YJ and Ola Mae Pickett. Jeanette loved fall in Alabama and you would often find her watching the University of Alabama football games every Saturday afternoon, cheering on the Tide. If Alabama were to happen to be losing, she would turn the TV off.

Jeanette was happily married to Jack Franklin on February 14, 2003. She was known for taking care of others and her love of mysteries.

She was an avid reader and an active member at Dogwood Grove church in Montevallo, AL. Other hobbies included watching TV and spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Dan Holladay and wife Susan, Julia Mallet, and Joy Gould and husband Brett; grandchildren Amelia Mallet and husband Nathan Olson, Austin Gould and wife Aubrey, Benjamin Gould and fiancé Amber, Kyle Holladay, and Riley; twin-sister Annette, sister Doris, and niece Gayle Byars Kerr; cousin, Evelyn Seagle; sister-in-law, Marilyn Pickett and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her son Michael Edward “Eddie” Holladay, her sister Lorene Roman, her brothers Jack, Roy, Gene, William, W.C. and Buster Pickett, her brothers-in-law James Byars and Charles Chesser, and sister-in-law Frankie Pickett.

Jeanette especially will be remembered for her fiery spirit that served to love and strengthen everyone she met.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, October 28th at 2:00 pm at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo), 3715 Hwy 25 Montevallo, AL 35115. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Franklin family.