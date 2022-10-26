Jimmy Lee Poe, 71

Jimmy Lee Poe, of Columbiana, passed on October 22, 2022 at the age of 71. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Vera Poe. He is survived by his children: Sebrina (Christian) Hertz, Jessica Benton, and Bryan Poe; his 7 grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; his siblings: James (Syretha) Poe; Wanda (Tommy) Dawson; Paula (Tim) Garner; Robert Poe, Ricky Poe, and Teresa McMasters.

