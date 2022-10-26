Land transactions for Aug. 30 through Sept. 7

The following land transactions occurred between Aug. 30 through Sept. 7.

Aug. 30

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Renna J. Gilleylen, for $424,585, for Lot 358 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Khiari J. McAlpin to HM Properties Inv LLC, for $24,000, for Lot 223 in Lochinvar at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Venugopal R. Jayaraj to Boubou Diop, for $470,150, for Lot 922 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Emily C. Graham to Eva B. Reichel, for $252,000, for Lot 210 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Gail J. Smith to Steven R. Menotti, for $699,000, for Lot 1 in Legacy Place of Greystone.

-Judy Lynn W. Smith to Mark R. Batten, for $280,500, for Lot 52 in Fairways at Riverchase.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Heder Floriano Bento, for $434,900, for Lot 16 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Berlin Morrow, for $100,000, for Lot 37 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-David Lee Raia to Allison Thibodeaux, for $5,000, for Lot 2 in Raia Family Subdivision.

-Allison Thibodeaux to David Lee Raia, for $5,000, for Lot 2 in Raia Family Subdivision.

-David Lee Raia to Philip A. Dudley, for $43,500, for Lot 2 in Raia Family Subdivision.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Dana Joyner, for $844,036, for Lot 1519 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Phillip Roger Dalton, for $644,328, for Lot B-83 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-William Henry Tabony to Michael Lance Buchanon, for $180,500, for Lot 45 in Allendale.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Arthur Bunn, for $564,335, for Lot B-87 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Roy Martin Construction LLC to Southern Landmark LLC, for $425,000, for Lots 6A and 6B in Regency Park Phase Two Resurvey of Lot 6.

-Michael L. Wood to Parker Plaza LLC, for $1,750,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 827 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-502 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector 5th Phase.

-BAF 3 LLC to BAF Assets 5 LLC, for $711,300, for Lot 43 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Lou Ann R. Graves to Joshua David Arnold, for $75,850, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Jonathan Saliba to Damarco Williams, for $205,000, for Lot 18 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-EBSCO Industries Inc. to Radiant Investments LLC, for $1,186,294, for Lot 10 in Tattersall Park Resurvey No. 9 Amended Map.

-Preston Weaver to Russell T. Davis, for $355,000, for Lot 5 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Robert E. Brown to Charles Joseph Pilleteri, for $240,000, for Lot 37 in Greenfield Sector Five.

-Jack Kendal Clark to FKH SFR L LP, for $299,975, for Lot 2834 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrective Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Houman Sotoudeh, for $499,865, for Lot B-61 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Johnny R. Joiner to Audie Wages, for $50,000, for Lot 15 in Lay Lake Farm Estates Resubdivision of Lot 15.

-Jeremy Allen Rodgers to Richard Tucker, for $340,000, for Lot 46 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Joseph R. Carroll to Jonathan Dalston Grisham, for $142,500, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

Aug. 31

-Carson Group LLC to Jason Bernardy, for $325,900, for Lot 20 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 2nd Sector.

-Thelma Irene Williams Tidmore to Barbara Alvarado, for $254,900, for Lot 51 in Holland Lake Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John Michael Humphreys, for $425,735, for Lot 365 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Harrison Brown, for $288,300, for Lot 122 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Andrea Robertson Williams, for $499,900, for Lot 105 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Joyce R. Whitley to Caleb Heath Crowe, for $250,000, for Lot 19 in Southhills.

-REI Nation LLC to Jacob Michaud, for $230,000, for Lot 71 in Meriweather Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Andrew Posten to Michael Baugh, for $195,000, for Lot 82 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase II.

-Justin A. Jones to Marissa Grouix Lewis, for $392,000, for Lots 1-8 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-William C. Miller to William J. Miller, for $277,360, for Lot 130 in Shelby Springs Farm Camp Winn Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Tommye K. Faust to Rita A. Lindsey, for $324,900, for Lot 2 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Darlene Gail Hopkins to Jason Mallory Fountain, for $280,000, for Lot 2 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve.

-Barney J. Luttrell to Brittiney J. Lowe, for $280,000, for Lot 132 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Clifton James Hartin to Brandon Lancaster, for $315,000, for Lot 2861 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Samual W. Burroughs McLurkin to Tadarious Frye, for $42,500, for Lot 160 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Luz A. Oliva to Ahmad Zuaiter, for $203,000, for Lot 5 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Hannah Price, for $839,706, for Lot 1311 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Jack H. Gay to Neuendorf Living Trust, for $398,600, for Lot 38 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Carl R. Suggs to Carl R. Suggs, for $445,100, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Alondra Karime Diaz to Olivia Taylor, for $217,000, for Lot 20 in Ironwood.

-Tiffany Postell Clark to Glenn E. Mitchell, for $425,000, for Lot 1648 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Debra Carter to Janet Springfield Oregan, for $467,000, for Lot 148 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-Andrew Waldrop to Shruti Gupta, for $639,834.75, for Lot 34 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-Francesco Craparotta to Christina Bambinelli Alonso, for $409,900, for Lot 3 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition Revised.

-Karlene D. Hester to Trac Ngoc Vo, for $227,000, for Lot 63 in Wyndham Cottages Phase I.

-Kayla Hill to FKH SFR L LP, for $383,000, for Lot 82 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Tien N. Huynh to Elizabeth Pate, for $450,000, for Lot 2042 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Russell L. Smith to Prenston Gale, for $345,000, for Lot 16 in Windstone III.

-Dustin Coleman Cleckler to Connor J. Hawkins, for $390,000, for Lot 529 in Windstone Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 525 thru 530 and 518 thru 520 Final Plat.

-Bowers Properties LLC to Joshua N. Cockrell, for $925,000, for Lot 16 in Pumpkin Hollow a Condominium Resurvey of Lots 15, 16 and 17 Amended Map.

-Heather L. Kadman to Jordan Wade Siddens, for $289,000, for Lot 33 in Shelby Forest Estates Second Sector.

-Lee House to James Michael Weldon, for $455,000, for Lot 57 in Wild Timber Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Michael Repole to Robert P. Singleton, for $830,000, for Lot 901 in Brook Highland 9th Sector.

-Nancy M. Lovelady to Faderrius Bradley, for $370,000, for Lot 29 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster.

-Arthur M. Morris to William Macon Morris, for $334,000, for Lot 12 in Havenwood Park 1st Sector.

-Bennet K. Starnes to Kevin Locker, for $537,500, for Lot 2 in Walter Vansant Family Subdivision.

-Hugh J. Hagood to Kenneth Jones, for $565,000, for Lot 3224 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-Lillie B. Redd to Adam Shory, for $159,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19, Range 2 West.

-City of Chelsea to Dale New, for $15,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

Sept. 1

-Michael King to Ameriprop SFR Property Owner LLC, for $360,000, for Lot 13 in Heather Ridge.

-Jose Manuel Sanchez Lechuga to Jaclyn Dunaway, for $266,000, for Lot 13 in Fall Acres First Addition.

-David T. Gaut to Charles Lovelady, for $690,000, for Lot 11 in Moss Bend Resurvey of Lots 11 & 11A.

-Colton Alexander Lombardy to Base Partners LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 26 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sylsha Peterson, for $217,900, for Lot 139 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Chad Hunter Ashby to Alyssa Benton Hood, for $265,000, for Lot 159 in Timberline.

-Oleg Gorbatyuk to Sue C. Smith, for $590,000, for Lot 43 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Keith L. Knowles to James Denson Wilson, for $240,000, for Lot 100 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Ronen Megged to Roderick Eugene Belle, for $350,000, for Lot 556 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Pocobo Farms Alabaster LLC to Harless Insulation Inc., for $93,600, for Lot 1 in Pocobo Place.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Richard G. Plumlee, for $247,900, for Lot 214 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Kevin Paul Tyra to Sarah Stumpf, for $355,000, for Lot 55 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Miguel Martinez Paredes, for $419,585, for Lot 362 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Paul C. Williams to Jack K. Clark, for $564,900, for Lot 169 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tundun Babalola, for $354,600, for Lot 1334 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Charles Boothe to Shelby County Gospel Mission, for $120,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-M. Sharon Roberts to OP Gold LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Park Place Second Addition.

-Janice Schneiberg to Janice Schneiberg, for $119,480, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gregory J. Hardin to Quintin L. Auten, for $165,000, for Lot 20 in Wilmont Subdivision.

-Amelia Alton to Carmine Soldiviero, for $329,000, for Lot 42 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Edward C. Sutton to Jacob Pigott, for $157,500, for Lot 707 in Gables a Condominium Amended Map.

-Valor Communities LLC to Kayla Hill, for $545,850, for Lot 258 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Reginald D. Hunt, for $416,025, for Lot 209 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Patrick Lantrip to Lyle K. Dabbs, for $216,270, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Colin S. Clark to Lara Denise Diamond, for $285,900, for Lot 16 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-Charles R. Law to Dale L. Garrard, for $975,000, for Lot 15 in Stagg Run.

-Yolanda King Harris to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 4 in Kentwood.

-David E. Perryman to William Dale Welch, for $250,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Mary Jane Murnahan to Zachary Cain, for $225,000, for Lot 39 in savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Robert Clark to John R. Wynn, for $615,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook 10th Sector.

-L&L Property Enterprises LLC to Jeffrey Alan Purvis, for $150,000, for Lot 80 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Valor Communities LLC to Alonzo Greenhill, for $489,850, for Lot 206 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Lucas Haas to ST Holdings LLC, for $232,000, for Lot 254 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase I.

-Kyle Robert Morgan to John Cardwell, for $257,000, for Lot 48 in Woodland Hills First Phase Fifth Sector.

-Robert D. Wallace to Alex Binder, for $465,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Shelby County Arts Council to City of Columbiana, for $111,430, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Austin Taylor Smith, for $233,000, for Lot 21 in Monte Bello.

-Ashleigh Elizabeth Stratton, for $200,000, for Lot 381 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Thais Wrzesmska to Ava M. Hurston, for $260,000, for Lot 3 in Lay Lake Farms Estates.

-Developing Heights LLC to Benjamin D. Jacks, for $369,900, for Lot 309 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase I.

-Ahna Denete Ravan to Cristhian Alejandro Arambula Zamora, for $255,000, for Lot 1 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-William Hudson to Jay R. Eiring, for $1,900,000, for Lot 5 in Stone Briar Resurvey of Lots 4 and 5.

-Dustin T. Russell to FKH SFR L LP, for $406,500, for Lot 435 in Lake Forest Fourth Sector.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Jeffrey Donald, for $198,000, for Lot 1 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-William Alex Binder to Gad Alon, for $427,000, for Lot 9 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Carly Amanda Kinard to Maurice Reddell, for $156,000, for Lots 47 and 48 in Mitchell Subdivision.

-Sally Lynn Tompkins to Nirva Keyser, for $160,000, for Lot 607 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Kathy Joseph to Seth Joseph, for $30,000, for Lot 1 in Ferrell Place Family Subdivision.

-Seth Joseph to David B. Burton, for $60,000, for Lot 1 in Ferrel Place Family Subdivision.

-Hussain Meghani to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $223,500, for Lot 26 in Chase Plantation Third Sector.

Sept. 2

-Debra Savage to Donald Birdwell, for $258,900, for Lot 25 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Wilhelmus J. Schaffers to Kevin Allen Witherington, for $189,900, for Lot 5 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-Rodney Neal Jordan to Sarah Willis, for $329,100, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Austin T. Boothe to Linda Vines, for $185,000, for Lot 21 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Jochen Schmid to Claudia Ducksworth, for $408,000, for Lot 9 in Southpointe Seventh Sector.

-James A. Stevens to Kyle Martin Ward, for $225,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jim Wilson, for $370,000, for Lot 8 in Summerwood Subdivision Amended Map.

-Jean Paige Jones to Anna Killough, for $234,900, for Lot 15 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Roger Bradford, for $417,180, for Lot 361 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Miscal Lance Kimbell to Anthony F. Hill, for $256,000, for Lot 50 in Eagle Wood Estates First Sector.

-Anastasia Dy to Sherman Scott Pitts, for $1,150,000, for Lot 48 in Stonegate Realty Phase Three.

-Philip L. Christian to Kali Benda, for $800,000, for Lot 120 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 2.

-Algernon B. Voltz to Stephen Andrew Nickolson, for $835,000, for Lot 19 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Andre Smith to Vannessa Lester, for $275,000, for Lot 69 in Stonegate Realty Phase 3 Resubdivision of Lot 69.

-Bethany Cochran McCandless to Ameriprop SFR Property Owner LLC, for $303,000, for Lot 7-25 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.

-Jeffrey M. Whitfield to Ronald Garrett, for $25,000, for Lot 1 in Saffords Survey of the Town of Shelby.

-Jason M. Blankenship to Donna Ann Walker, for $245,000, for Lot 44 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Tony R. Fannin to Beau R. Beard, for $435,000, for Lot 24 in Countryside at Chelsea Second Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Nicholas Izor, for $931,107, for Lot 1516 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-H & S Property Holdings LLC to Kevin Ryan Mclendon, for $1,200,000, for Lot 25 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase I.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Keith Alan Baranowski, for $551,140, for Lot 522 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Chuck P. Pool to Charles Malcolm Pool, for $385,600, for Lot 11 in South Cove 3rd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 1 and 4.

-Allyson R. Hosey to Abe Rowan Ratliff, for $489,000, for Lot 126 in Long Branch Estates Phase 1 Final Plat.

-German D. Hidalgo to Erika Contreras Martinez, for $20,000, for Lot 50 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase 1.

-Martha Joan Bishop to Jodi Lambert, for $369,000, for Lot 414 in Lake Forest Sector 4.

-Jacqueline V. Lowery to Teresa Vanderslice Dollar, for $5,000, for Lot 3 in Vanderslice Boundary Survey.

-Teresa Vanderslice Dollar to Jacqueline V. Lowery, for $5,000, for Lot 4 in Vanderslice Boundary Survey.

-Joshua D. Thomas to Karla Diaz, for $200,000, for Lot 3 in Farris Smith Subdivision.

-Glenda Sheffield to Bryant Conner Davis, for $15,000, for Lot 2 in Sheffield Family Subdivision.

-Jacqueline V. Lowery to Mark Lucas, for $136,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-John R. Kitchen to E. W. Jackson, for $529,900, for Lot 2664 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Three.

-Lee H. Darden to John R. Kitchen, for $525,000, for Lot B-60 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 28.

-Jill R. Chancey to Shawn Ollis, for $385,000, for Lot 29 in Twelve Oaks at Bridlewood Final Plat.

-Linda Marianna Aaron to Freedom Land Developers LLC, for $190,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jae Do Lee to Joshua Smallwood, for $397,000, for Lot 11 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Kenneth G. Smithson to Melanie Anne Conner, for $450,000, for Lot 3109 in Riverchase Country Club 31st Addition.

-Steven Michael Szumplawski to FKH SFR L LP, for $249,975, for Lot 40 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

Sept. 6

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher A. Banuelos, for $444,463, for Lot 303 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Evelyn Moton to Victoria Hall, for $290,900, for Lot 419 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.

-Cathy E. Pryor to Allexus Marie Phillips, for $260,000, for Lot 366 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Louise S. Duncan to Jerome L. Blankenship, for $466,100, for Lot 69 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Six.

-AR Properties LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $612,000, for Lots 347, 348, 349, 350, 360, 361, 362, 362A, 363, 364, 365, 366, 367, 368, 369, 370 and 373 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Troynica Green to Nicholas E. Maxey, for $395,000, for Lot 39 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Plat.

-Lawrence C. Swetonic to Lawrence C. Swetonic, for $10,000, for Lot 54 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Joshua Lee Kramer to David Jones, for $450,000, for Lot 2 in Chestnut Glenn.

-Megan Randolph to David Winslett, for $180,000, for Lot 126 in Builders Group Addition to the Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Whitney Isbell to Hamilton Terrilean Hicks, for $350,000, for Lot 137 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Teresa K. Parrish to Mari Gunnels, for $425,000, for Lot 32 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.

-Marietta C. Williams to Marietta C. Williams, for $343,200, for Lot 33 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Deborah K. Wheeler to Willard S. Brown, for $450,000, for Lot 100 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5.

-Yon M. Snider to Brenda Henson, for $319,900, for Lot 83 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Survey.

-Michelle M. Wall to John W. Schuler, for $292,450, for Lot 18 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Final Record Plat.

-Carrie C. Clifton to John Anthony Huneycutt, for $395,000, for Lot 18 in Southpointe Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Karolina Patterson to Karolina Patterson, for $2,980, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Marsha Etress to Ruben Luna, for $110,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Harold C. Taylor to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $150,000, for Lot 2 in Oak Mountain Estates.

Sept. 7

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to ARG Housing LLC, for $132,000, for Lot 270 in Camden Park Phase 2 Sector 1.

-Connie Leigh Partridge Buse to Richard Lance Price, for $248,000, for Lot 1 in Buse Family Subdivision.

-Richard Jason Kight to Virginia S. Bailey, for $455,100, for Lot 8 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-David A. Pierce to Obrien Homes LLC, for $150,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John R. Jones to Arthur V. Wydemon, for $300,000, for Lots 7, 8, 9, 15, 16 and 17 in Sunrise.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Thomas Joseph Rollo, for $441,150, for Lot 102 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Parris Wiggins to Opendoor Property C LLC, for $208,100, for Lot 72 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Terry L. Buckey to Jarrod A. Cordova, for $330,000, for Lot 29 in Park Forest Subdivision Second Sector.

-Steven Ray Entsminger to James Streeter Wiatt, for $312,000, for Lot 30 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Nicholas S. Burke to Jessica Williams, for $95,000, for Lot 1 in Breckenridge Park.

-Jimmy Macon to Joshua D. Thomas, for $260,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Benjamin Jacks to Robert A. Sims, for $355,500, for Lot 18 in Glenstone Cottages Final Plat.

-Jo D. Broadwater to Donna Jean Sigrist, for $310,000, for Lot 7 in Aaron Parc.

-Kimberly Crye Rickels to Kristen Chalonne Ford, for $380,000, for Lot 7 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.

-Todd M. Beaton to Susan E. Guzman, for $395,000, for Lot 16 in Kerry Downs.

-Benny R. Watson to Roger D. Kanady, for $593,500, for Lot 21 in Cahaba Falls Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Patricia R. Atchison to FKH SFR L LP, for $357,975, for Lot 432 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Michael Aaron Barnes to FKH SFR L LP, for $335,500, for Lot 210 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Jeremy D. King to Linda H. Brown, for $337,500, for Lot 230 in Stagecoach Trace Sector II Survey of Resurvey.

-P&A Investments LLC to Aviator Holdings LLC, for $190,800.90, for Lot 15 in Oak Mountain Office Park Inv. Preliminary Map.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Keon Arnold, for $319,900, for Lot 54 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase 1.

-Harrison Brown to Jeff Davis, for $125,000, for Lot D in Chandalar Townhouses Phase 2.

-Scott Barnsby to Joshua Daniel Hudson, for $319,900, for Lot 8 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kasey J. Whilding, for $583,334, for Lot 9 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ricky L. Wilbanks, for $610,598, for Lot 34 in Henley Sector 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to James H. Kervin, for $527,609, for Lot 26 in Henley Sector 1.

-Michelle Elizabeth Dowda to Barrett Bowling, for $205,000, for Lot 46 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-Walter P. Carvalho to Parker J. Curry, for $280,500, for Lot 278 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Brian Keith Coshatt to Algernon B. Voltz, for $799,000, for Lot 33 in Greystone 1st Sector 1st Phase.

-Joshua K. Ethridge to Zachary S. Powell, for $286,000, for Lot 13 in Park Forest 1st Sector.

-Wesley Hampton to David Crutchfield, for $826,000, for Lot 22-107 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-B & A Group LLC to Walter P. Carvalho, for $373,000, for Lot 17 in Old Virginia First Addition.

-James B. Simmons to James B. Simmons, for $423,600, for Lot 338 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Guild Mortgage Company LLC to Jessica Lov Parson, for $105,000, for Lot 99 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64 and 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Bryan D. Hancock to Sara Allison Hancock, for $489,900, for Lot 3 in Heatherwood Forest Sector Two.

-Linda D. Taylor to Ozburn Early Taylor, for $214,200, for Lot 48 in Stratford Place Phase V.