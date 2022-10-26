Marriages for Oct. 1-15
Published 4:34 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022
The following couples were granted marriages from Oct. 1-15:
-Jessica Erin Breland to Brandon Chase Bass.
-Valarie Paige Araujo to Matthew William Faulkner.
-Chase Alan Galloway Traffica to Kayci Lee Springfield.
-Yasmin D. Mathews to Timothy J. Peeples.
-Madelyn Lisette Cantu to Daniel Benton Moore.
-Christopher Mason Smith to Victoria Lynn Montjoy.
-Brandy Olivia Peal to John Paul Hardy.
-Raciel Martinez Escamilla to Maria Selene Soto Jaramillo.
-Tanner Christian Ellison to Leslie Nacole Milhorn.
-Kristen Leigh Fleming to Christopher Lee Birdsong.
-Christopher Lea Rose to Linsey Brooke Swiney.
-Joey Lee Ables to Maddy Claire Lovette.
-Dalton Blake Smitherman to Tiffany Shayne Moore.
-John Christopher Alan Wade to Kristina Marie Goodwin.
-Ashton Cole Medders to Shelby Renea McKinney.
-Manuel Antonio Hernandez Lopez to Albertina Elisa Fernandez Canales.
-Wendy Sue Bowers to Jon Mark Mayhan.
-Haileigh Danielle Ross to Jeremy James Sexton.
-Adam Michael Pirowski to Misty Dawn Paul.
-Addison Lange Mosser to James Thomas Watkins.
-Benjmian Harrison Gamble to Bayley Rebekah Hall.
-Amber Janae Boone to Demarcus Jerrod Dees.
-Bradley Scott Hardin to Maya Alana Shell.
-Brandon Todd Esterwood to Danielle Sadler.
-Brad William McMicken to Jamie Renee Caldwell.
-Sydney Reed Mclain to Stephen Allan Hanns.
-Justin Dewayne Wood to Jennifer Joann Cash.
-Marty Clifton Boothe, II, to Stacey Alise Molpus.
-Evelyn Ashley Pierce to Chris Anthony Wright.
-Keith Murray Coleman to Stephenie Anne Samudio.
-Stephanie Farah Tajer to Cory Andrew Hawsey.
-Taylor Lee Flythe to Jamie Kasey Rice.
-Jaaziel Morales to Zuleyma Villalobos.
-Michael Adalberto Diaz to Andrea Yamileth Sandoval.
-Jonathan Taylor Thomas to Hannah Emiline Honea.
-George Andrew Wilson, Jr., to Linda Carolyn Read.
-Miller Allen Kinstley to Virginia Leigh Gilbert.
-James Tyler Henderson to Tabitha Lauren Golden.
-Dylan Bryant Pody to Raven Ashton Camilla Stark Otts.
-Jennifer Pannell Scarbrough to Brian Keith Lucas.
-Keri Renee Ray to Eric David McNeil.
-Kristopher Raymone Robinson to LaTasha Rose Grant.
-Colby Dwight Cagle to Jenna Lynn Morton.
-Bailey Elizabeth Kinsey to Patrick Wade Killingsworth.
-Savannah Beth Deville to Nicholas Brandon Hanna.
-Emily Ann Daniel to William Daniel Bounds.
-Grant Montgomery Douglas to Meaghan Diana Mead.
-Brittany Leigh Holcomb to Amanda Allbright Cloninger.
-Kristin Nicole Weldon to Desiree Roseanna Richardson.
-Todd Lee Hines to Dena Marisa Wockenfuss.
-Joshua Bruce Templeton to Kaylee Danielle Hamner.
-James Austin Brandt to Erica Ann Scholl.
-Ashlyn Grace Marshall to Ben Thomas Shelton.
-Meghan Jo Jackson to Nicholas Daniel Lowery.
-Gregory Joseph D’Alessio, Jr., to Kathryn Anne Looney.
-Kasyaira Liz Carrasquillo to Xavier Millic Cortez Cartwell.
-Zachary Aaron Cotton to Chandler Lynn Cahoon.