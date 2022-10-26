Marriages for Oct. 1-15

Published 4:34 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from Oct. 1-15:

-Jessica Erin Breland to Brandon Chase Bass.

-Valarie Paige Araujo to Matthew William Faulkner.

-Chase Alan Galloway Traffica to Kayci Lee Springfield.

-Yasmin D. Mathews to Timothy J. Peeples.

-Madelyn Lisette Cantu to Daniel Benton Moore.

-Christopher Mason Smith to Victoria Lynn Montjoy.

-Brandy Olivia Peal to John Paul Hardy.

-Raciel Martinez Escamilla to Maria Selene Soto Jaramillo.

-Tanner Christian Ellison to Leslie Nacole Milhorn.

-Kristen Leigh Fleming to Christopher Lee Birdsong.

-Christopher Lea Rose to Linsey Brooke Swiney.

-Joey Lee Ables to Maddy Claire Lovette.

-Dalton Blake Smitherman to Tiffany Shayne Moore.

-John Christopher Alan Wade to Kristina Marie Goodwin.

-Ashton Cole Medders to Shelby Renea McKinney.

-Manuel Antonio Hernandez Lopez to Albertina Elisa Fernandez Canales.

-Wendy Sue Bowers to Jon Mark Mayhan.

-Haileigh Danielle Ross to Jeremy James Sexton.

-Adam Michael Pirowski to Misty Dawn Paul.

-Addison Lange Mosser to James Thomas Watkins.

-Benjmian Harrison Gamble to Bayley Rebekah Hall.

-Amber Janae Boone to Demarcus Jerrod Dees.

-Bradley Scott Hardin to Maya Alana Shell.

-Brandon Todd Esterwood to Danielle Sadler.

-Brad William McMicken to Jamie Renee Caldwell.

-Sydney Reed Mclain to Stephen Allan Hanns.

-Justin Dewayne Wood to Jennifer Joann Cash.

-Marty Clifton Boothe, II, to Stacey Alise Molpus.

-Evelyn Ashley Pierce to Chris Anthony Wright.

-Keith Murray Coleman to Stephenie Anne Samudio.

-Stephanie Farah Tajer to Cory Andrew Hawsey.

-Taylor Lee Flythe to Jamie Kasey Rice.

-Jaaziel Morales to Zuleyma Villalobos.

-Michael Adalberto Diaz to Andrea Yamileth Sandoval.

-Jonathan Taylor Thomas to Hannah Emiline Honea.

-George Andrew Wilson, Jr., to Linda Carolyn Read.

-Miller Allen Kinstley to Virginia Leigh Gilbert.

-James Tyler Henderson to Tabitha Lauren Golden.

-Dylan Bryant Pody to Raven Ashton Camilla Stark Otts.

-Jennifer Pannell Scarbrough to Brian Keith Lucas.

-Keri Renee Ray to Eric David McNeil.

-Kristopher Raymone Robinson to LaTasha Rose Grant.

-Colby Dwight Cagle to Jenna Lynn Morton.

-Bailey Elizabeth Kinsey to Patrick Wade Killingsworth.

-Savannah Beth Deville to Nicholas Brandon Hanna.

-Emily Ann Daniel to William Daniel Bounds.

-Grant Montgomery Douglas to Meaghan Diana Mead.

-Brittany Leigh Holcomb to Amanda Allbright Cloninger.

-Kristin Nicole Weldon to Desiree Roseanna Richardson.

-Todd Lee Hines to Dena Marisa Wockenfuss.

-Joshua Bruce Templeton to Kaylee Danielle Hamner.

-James Austin Brandt to Erica Ann Scholl.

-Ashlyn Grace Marshall to Ben Thomas Shelton.

-Meghan Jo Jackson to Nicholas Daniel Lowery.

-Gregory Joseph D’Alessio, Jr., to Kathryn Anne Looney.

-Kasyaira Liz Carrasquillo to Xavier Millic Cortez Cartwell.

-Zachary Aaron Cotton to Chandler Lynn Cahoon.

