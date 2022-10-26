Municipal police reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 15

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7 through Oct. 15.

Helena

Oct. 9

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Market Place.

Oct. 10

-Endangering welfare of child from Helena Market Place.

-Public intoxication from Highway 17 and Coalmont Road.

Oct. 11

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the Highway 52 East.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.

Oct. 12

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 22 at Hidden Creek Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

Oct. 13

-Possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from Wyndham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Englewood Road.

Oct. 14

-Dog not on leash from Pup Run.

-Trespass warning from Helena Marketplace.

-Domestic violence – third degree from Fieldstone Circle.

Oct. 15

-Property damage from the 800 Block of St. Charles Lane.

-Harassment from Appleford Road.

-Information only from Secretariat Drive.

Montevallo

Oct. 7

-Property damage from Spring Creek Road (highway/street). Damaged was a 2005 Toyota 4Runner valued at $2,000.

Oct. 8

-PI appears in public place under influence (other/unknown).

-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was cocaine valued at $50.

-Information only from Spring Creek Road (parking lot/garage).

Oct. 9

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Oct. 11

-Property damage from Highway 17 (highway/street). Damaged was a silver Ford Fusion valued at $500.

Pelham

Oct. 9

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a bank card, purse and miscellaneous valued at $301.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards valued at $0.

Oct. 11

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 700 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (field/woods). Stolen, not recovered was cash and a credit card valued at $200.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Manor Lane (school/college). Lost was a cell phone valued at $0.

Oct. 13

-Drugs – pros def from Amphitheater Road and Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a drug valued at $10.

-Recovered prop from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a gun valued at $600.

-Theft – vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $42,500.

-Drugs-pros def from the 2300 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a drug valued at $5.

Oct. 15

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Applegate Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse, identification, jewelry and a wallet valued at $105.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Applegate Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet, purse and U.S. currency valued at $330.