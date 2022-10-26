Municipal police reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 15
Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7 through Oct. 15.
Helena
Oct. 9
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Helena Market Place.
Oct. 10
-Endangering welfare of child from Helena Market Place.
-Public intoxication from Highway 17 and Coalmont Road.
Oct. 11
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from the Highway 52 East.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.
Oct. 12
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 22 at Hidden Creek Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
Oct. 13
-Possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from Wyndham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Englewood Road.
Oct. 14
-Dog not on leash from Pup Run.
-Trespass warning from Helena Marketplace.
-Domestic violence – third degree from Fieldstone Circle.
Oct. 15
-Property damage from the 800 Block of St. Charles Lane.
-Harassment from Appleford Road.
-Information only from Secretariat Drive.
Montevallo
Oct. 7
-Property damage from Spring Creek Road (highway/street). Damaged was a 2005 Toyota 4Runner valued at $2,000.
Oct. 8
-PI appears in public place under influence (other/unknown).
-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was cocaine valued at $50.
-Information only from Spring Creek Road (parking lot/garage).
Oct. 9
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Montevallo (residence/home).
-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
Oct. 11
-Property damage from Highway 17 (highway/street). Damaged was a silver Ford Fusion valued at $500.
Pelham
Oct. 9
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a bank card, purse and miscellaneous valued at $301.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards valued at $0.
Oct. 11
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 700 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (field/woods). Stolen, not recovered was cash and a credit card valued at $200.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Manor Lane (school/college). Lost was a cell phone valued at $0.
Oct. 13
-Drugs – pros def from Amphitheater Road and Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a drug valued at $10.
-Recovered prop from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a gun valued at $600.
-Theft – vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $42,500.
-Drugs-pros def from the 2300 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a drug valued at $5.
Oct. 15
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Applegate Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse, identification, jewelry and a wallet valued at $105.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Applegate Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet, purse and U.S. currency valued at $330.