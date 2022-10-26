Pelham’s special season ends in semifinals of state tournament

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – Pelham’s season finally comes to a close at the Birmingham CrossPlex after Final Four match against the Spanish Fort Toros on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Despite the Panthers’ best efforts, Pelham fell to Spanish Fort in a 3-0 sweep.

Coming off of their early morning victory against Hartselle, the Panthers started the first set of the match on a high note against the Toros. Pelham managed to secure a lead early on, however, the Panthers began to fall behind Spanish Fort. After Pelham led 13-11, the Toros evened the score and defeated the Panthers 25-15.

Pelham started another set with a considerable lead over Spanish Fort, yet the Toros made another comeback after trailing behind the Panther 17-12. Pelham continued to keep the score close as Spanish Fort tied the second set. The Panthers lost to the Toros 25-23.

The Panthers continued to catch up to Spanish Fort throughout the third and final set of the match. Pelham fell short to the Toros 25-17. Ending the Final Four match and bringing a special season for the Panthers to a close.

“The senior leadership just came in and did a great job with where they wanted the team to go and helping them get there,” Pelham head coach Perry Robinson said about Pelham’s final match of the season. “They knew what the expectations were and they managed the day-to-day, I kind of managed the big picture. They did a great job, I can’t say enough about it.”