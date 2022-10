Restaurant scores for September

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Sept. 1-30:

Food Service Establishment

-Golden City – Chelsea; 16054 Highway 280, Chelsea; 9/15/22; 80.

-Dairy Queen; 780 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 9/6/22; 93.

-Jack’s #227; 1231 First Street North, Alabaster; 9/15/22; 93.

-Feel Good Ent. LLC dba Pita Mediterranean; 21553 Highway 25, Columbiana; 9/20/22; 94.

-Navarros Fresh Market; 1149 Ashville Road, Montevallo; 9/2/22; 94.

-Timberline Golf Club LLC; 300 Timberline Trail, Calera; 9/13/22; 94.

-Diamond Gas & Grocery Inc.; 4154 Highway 47 South, Shelby; 9/21/22; 95.

-L.A. Burrito; 1614 Kent Dairy Road Suite 20, Alabaster; 9/13/22; 95.

-Compass Group NA (University of Montevallo); 1 Vine Street, Montevallo; 9/14/22; 96.

-VJ’s Restaurant; 2258 Highway 46, Shelby; 9/21/22; 96.

-Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar; 360 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 9/20/22; 97.

-East 59 Cafe; 701 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 9/2/22; 97.

-Z & G Ichiban Express; 160 Market Place Circle South, Calera; 9/13/22; 97.

-Sanpeggio’s Pizza; 50 Chelsea Corners, Chelsea; 9/20/22; 97.

-Compass Group NA (Chartwells -Pit); 1010 Farmer Lane, Montevallo; 9/22/22; 97.

-Compass Group NA (EBB at University); 1010 Farmers Lane, Montevallo; 9/2/22; 98.

-Alabaster Concessions – Buck Creek; 701 6th Street Southwest, Alabaster; 9/1/22; 99.

-Arby’s #7850; 105 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 9/9/22; 99.

-creACTive Yoga & Wellness Center; 200 1st Street South, Alabaster; 9/15/22; 99.

-La Libertad Restaurant; 2834B Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 9/6/22; 99.

-R & G Foodmart; 300 Highway 10, Montevallo; 9/2/22; 99.

-Leaders Corner Coffee & Tea; 100 South Main Street, Columbiana; 9/20/22; 99.

-The Copper Train; 224 1st Street South, Suite 200, Alabaster; 9/15/22; 99.

-Alabaster Concessions – Veteran’s Park; 7305 Highway 119, Alabaster; 9/1/22; 100.

-Alabaster Concessions – Warrior Park; 100 City Park Lane, Alabaster; 9/1/22; 100.

-Heardmont Park Rear Concession; 5452 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 9/9/22; 100.

-Shelby County Parks & Rec/Heardmont; 5452 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 9/9/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Circle K #2723869; 21195 Highway 25, Columbiana; 9/20/22; 92.

-Circle K #2704888; 630 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 9/14/22; 93.

-Shelby Country Corner; 4155 Highway 47, Shelby; 9/21/22; 95.

-The Landing – Mondragon Inc.; 8465 Highway 47, Shelby; 9/21/22; 95.

-Domino’s Pizza; 2681 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 9/14/2; 99.

-Greystone BP (Marathon); 5423 Highway 280, Hoover; 9/2/22; 99.

-Nisa, Inc. dba CC Food Mart; 2855 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 9/15/22; 99.

-Circle K #6736; 4734 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 9/2/22; 96.

-Cream & Cones; 2152B Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 9/12/22; 97.

-Pelham Citgo II; 3670 Highway 11, Pelham; 9/13/22; 97.

-Papa Johns #1001; 2128 Montgomery Highway, Pelham; 9/12/22; 98.

-Tropical Sno Pelham; 3040 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 9/2/22; 98.

-Pelham Nutrition; 2994 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 9/12/22; 98.

-Mapco #7547; 3000 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 9/12/22; 99.

-Calera Nutrition; 101 George Roy Parkway, Calera; 9/14/22; 100.

-Heardmont Park/Oak Mountain Youth; 5452 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 9/9/22; 100.

Mobile Food Service

-Yuuup It’s Good/Cabrones Taqueri; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 9/19/22; 89.

-Southern Snow Shaved Ice; 132 Highway 87, Calera; 9/27/22; 95.

-El Tejano Mexican Restaurant Bar; 4257 Highway 52 West, Helena; 9/8/22; 98.

-Smoke House Grill/Polo Goyo; 8101 U.S. Highway 31, Calera; 9/29/22; 99.

Mobile Food Commissary

-La Colonia Mexicana; 111 Railroad Ave. #3, Montevallo; 9/13/22; 93.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Mt Laurel Elementary School; 1321 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 9/20/22; 95.

-Vincent High School; 42505 Highway 25, Vincent; 9/15/22; 98.

-Wilsonville Elementary School; 71 School Street, Wilsonville; 9/22/22; 98.

-Pelham High School; 2500 Panther Circle, Pelham; 9/6/22; 99.

-Spain Park High Schoo; 4700 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 9/19/22; 99.

-Thompson High School; 1921 Warrior Parkway, Alabaster; 9/21/22; 99.

-Thompson Middle School; 100 Warrior Drive, Alabaster; 9/21/22; 99.

-Thompson Intermediate School; 1509 Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster; 9/13/22; 100.

-Berry Middle School; 4500 Jaguar Drive, Hoover; 9/19/22; 100.

-Calera Elementary School; 855 10th Street, Calera; 9/2/22; 100.

-Columbiana Middle School; 222 Joinertown Road, Columbiana; 9/12/22; 100.

-Elvin Hill Elementary School; 201 Washington Street, Columbiana; 9/12/22; 100.

-Inverness Elementary School; 5251 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 9/20/22; 100.

-Pelham Park Middle School; 2016 Pelham Park Blvd., Pelham; 9/6/22; 100.

-Meadow View Elementary School; 2800 Smokey Road, Alabaster; 9/13/22; 100.

-Oak Mountain High School; 5476 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 9/2/22; 100.

-Oak Mountain Intermediate School; 5486 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 9/2/22; 100.

-Oak Mountain Middle School; 5650 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 9/12/22; 100.

-Riverchase Elementary School; 1950 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 9/19/22; 100.

-Shelby County High School; 101 Washington Street, Columbiana; 9/20/22; 100.

-Vincent Elementary School; 40800 Highway 25, Vincent; 9/15/22; 100.

School Lunchroom – Private

-Cornerstone Christian School; 24975 Highway 25, Columbiana; 9/22/22; 98.

Daycare Food Service

-South Shelby Early Learning Center; 1734 14th Street, Calera; 9/27/22; 99.