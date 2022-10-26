Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 27 through Oct. 7

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 27-Oct 7:

Sept. 27

-Criminal mischief from the 30 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Chelsea. A windshield was damaged.

Sept. 30

-SORNA violation-adult sex offender-homeless, SORNA violation-failure to register with local law enforcement from the 1500 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

Oct. 1

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Assorted items valued at $87.19 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2500 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Meth (1.15 grams), a syringe with meth (22 milliliters) and a used syringe with residue were confiscated.

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 431 North of 161 Highway 431, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 160000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Assorted merchandise valued at $148 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, forgery third degree from the 200 block of Meadowgreen Drive, Montevallo.

-Reckless endangerment from the 600 block of Maplewood Lane, Sterrett. A Taurus G2C 9-millimeter firearm was reported.

-DUI from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Groceries and general merchandise with values of $32.62, $36.28 and $55.11 were stolen.

Oct. 2

-Open container from U.S. 31 and 10th Street, Calera.

-DUI, speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit from U.S. 31 and 10th Street, Calera.

-Menacing from Bojangles, 15392 U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 50 block of Marigold Road, Shelby. Two EZ-Go golf carts valued at $2,000 and $4,000 were stolen, and the suspect’s vape was confiscated.

-False name/information to law enforcement from Shelby County 22 and Salem Road, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief third degree from the 2000 block of Shelby County 22 at Falling Rock, Montevallo. A 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer sustained $450 in damages.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Seale Road, Shelby. A trailer and various items inside and a 2012 Ford Fusion were damaged.

-Assault with bodily fluids, harassment from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 6800 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett. A lamp valued at $15 and an aromatic diffuser valued at $20 were damaged.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Coast headlamp valued at $38.43 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $145.61 was stolen.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic incident from the 26000 block of Alabama 145, Wilsonville.

Oct. 3

-Domestic investigation from Boone Lacy Lane, Maylene.

-Disorderly conduct from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Southledge Trace, Birmingham. A mailbox was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham. A pearl necklace valued at $1,600, silver bracelet valued at $300, crystal necklace and earrings valued at $100, African necklace valued at $50, two museum pins valued at $100 and a soft turquoise container valued at $25 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 500 block of Mulberry Landing, Shelby. U.S. currency in the amount of $369,500 was stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Shelby County 400, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 100 block of Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana, a marijuana pipe, a Smith & Wesson Shield 9-millimeter firearm and two magazines containing 14 unspent 9-millimeter rounds were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Armodafinil pills (31 count) and a vial with a small amount of meth were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items from Walmart totaling $358.14 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham at Siegal Select.

-Agency assist from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway, Alabaster.

-Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.

-Intimidating a witness from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61 South, Wilsonville.

Oct. 4

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Probation violation (unlawful possession of a controlled substance) (four counts), attempting to elude from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Day Loop Road, Leeds. A clear bag containing a green leafy substance (approximately .24 gram) and a soda bottle with attached brass fitting containing residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Day Loop Road, Leeds. A clear bag containing a green leafy substance (approximately .24 gram) and a soda bottle with attached brass fitting containing residue were confiscated.

-Fraudulent use of debit card, theft of property from the 100 block of Reach Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 42800 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. An Unstopables plug-in valued at $11.95, Stacker energy drink valued at $1 and diapers valued at $12 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Narrows Peak Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1300 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Oct. 5

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Shelby County 17 and Morris Drive, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5200 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A glass pipe with residue, digital scale with narcotics residue, suspected meth (1.5 grams) and suspected marijuana (1.2 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster.

-Burglary from the 80 block of Spring Branch Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree, theft of property third degree from the 800 block of Shelby County 13, Helena. A total of $14,900 was stolen from three accounts, and an unknown total amount of purchases were made on a credit card; the account was closed.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Mallet Way, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3000 block of Brookhighland Parkway, Birmingham. A Stihl BR700 backpack blower valued at $600 was stolen.

-Altered mental status from Valleybrook Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2200 block of U.S. 31, Calera. Four teeth whitening products, two CDs and gum with a combined value of $60 were stolen.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A 2015 Subaru Forester was damaged.

-Permitting dog to run at large from the 5000 block of Logan Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

Oct. 6

-Domestic violence from the 2000 block of Osceola Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 3500 block of Wingate Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Toyota Avalon was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover at Walmart. A $200 Walmart money card was stolen.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Little Turtle Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Mission Drive, Alabaster.

-Violation of protection order from the 1400 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby.

-Death investigation-hospice from harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. Liquid Morphine (20 milligrams/milliliters, 24 milliliters), Ativan (2 milligrams/milliliters, 30 milliliters) and Clonazepam (1 count, 1 milligram) were damaged or destroyed.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. An ONN 65-inch flat screen Roku smart TV valued at $402 was stolen.

-Domestic violence second degree, stalking first degree from the 5300 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. Two tracking devices were found on the victim’s vehicle and were confiscated.

-Incident from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 5000 block of Applecross Road, Birmingham. Two pressure washers valued at $1,600, a 28-foot ladder valued at $550, a 24-foot ladder valued at $450, a 2-foot ladder valued at $50, a 100-foot water hose valued at $70 and a 100-foot electrical cord valued at $300 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham. A total of $300 was stolen via Zelle payment app.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two bones were recovered.

Oct. 7

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 2800 block of Greystone Commercial Boulevard, Birmingham. Marijuana (14.26 grams) and a Glock 19X 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-DUI from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Rape from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

-Theft of property from the 20000 block of Hilbun Drive, Birmingham. A total of $15,000 was stolen from a Regions Bank check.

-Incident from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Dunsmore Drive, Chelsea.