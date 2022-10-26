THS athletics creates Haunted Hallways fundraiser event

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Students at Thompson High School came up with a creative approach to Halloween with the debut of a spooky fundraiser for the athletic department.

The event features a “frightening” walk through the old Thompson Intermediate School in what has been deemed the “Haunted Hallways.”

“The idea originated within the department amongst our staff,” THS Director of Athletics Vincent Pitts said. “We have had multiple groups working within the project including the wrestling team, the cheer team, and the theater department.”

The event debuted Oct. 16 from 6-9 p.m. and those wishing to attend had the option to visit Oct. 22, 23, 26, and the final event being held Oct. 30. The general admission cost for the event is $15.

Pitts said the hallways include maze-like structures, many different scenes and many different types of scares.

While the hallways are meant to spook attendees with scary scenes, nothing featured is considered gory.

“The event is appropriate for many different ages, but young children should be accompanied by an adult,” Pitts said. “The students have been very involved and have been excited to work on the project. Collectively we have enjoyed a new and different way to raise funds for our programs that also allow us to interact with the community.”

The Haunted Hallways event is located at 10111 Highway 119 in Alabaster. The remaining tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting gofan.com and searching Thompson High School.