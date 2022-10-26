Vincent remains at No. 7, Thompson falls to No. 3 after region championship loss
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022
By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter
It’s the 11th week of the season, and two teams still remain in the top 10. Thompson and Vincent have continued to stay in the rankings for the 7A and 2A classifications as playoffs are rapidly approaching.
The Warriors fell to No. 3 after losing 9-0 against the Hoover Buccaneers in the 2022 region championship. Vincent continues its winning streak after defeating Thorsby in a 43-8 blowout and holds on to its No. 7 spot for another week.
Thompson was unable to add any points to the scoreboard in its game against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 21. The Warriors lost to the Buccaneers in the region championship 9-0. This led to Hoover taking over the No. 1 spot in the 7A classification and Thompson falling to No. 3. This was the Warriors’ first region loss of the season and third loss overall.
The Warriors are set to face Huntsville at home on Friday, Nov. 4. The Huntsville Panthers are now 5-4 for the season and unranked, while Thompson is 7-3 for the season and is ranked. The Warriors will play the game at home after returning from a bye week and hopefully continuing their journey into the playoffs.
Vincent has continued its winning streak after defeating Thorsby on Friday, Oct. 21. The Yellow Jackets beat the Rebels in a 43-8 blowout.
Vincent has remained within the top 10 ranking for the 2A classification for several weeks. The Yellow Jackets were at No. 8 for most of the season and moved up to the No. 7 spot most recently. As of right now, Vincent still holds the No. 7 spot.
The Yellow Jackets are set to play Luverne on Friday, Nov. 4, not only looking for a playoff win but looking to win their 10th game for the first in school history. The Tigers are unranked and 6-4 for the season, while Vincent is 9-3 for their season. The Yellow Jackets will go up against Luverne at home after returning from a bye week.
STATE RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Hoover (18); 9-1; 225
- Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 166
- Thompson; 7-3; 144
- Auburn; 8-1; 143
- Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 109
- Enterprise; 6-3; 78
- Florence; 8-2; 63
- Fairhope; 7-2; 52
- Prattville; 6-3; 43
- Austin; 7-3; 20
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-4) 16, Dothan (6-3) 11, Foley (6-3) 10, Baker (4-5) 2, Mary Montgomery (6-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Theodore (10); 9-0; 200
- Clay-Chalkville (7); 8-1; 182
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 10-0; 148
- Saraland; 8-1; 133
- Hartselle (1); 9-0; 125
- Gardendale; 7-2; 76
- Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 70
- Mountain Brook; 7-2; 54
- Center Point; 8-1; 51
- Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Homewood (7-2) 7, Benjamin Russell (7-2) 4, Decatur (7-2) 2, Helena (6-3) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1, Wetumpka (7-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- UMS-Wright (19); 9-0; 228
- Leeds; 9-0; 164
- Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 140
- Ramsay; 8-2; 125
- Moody; 9-1; 106
- Gulf Shores; 8-1; 104
- Arab; 9-1; 66
- Demopolis; 9-1; 56
- Faith-Mobile; 7-2; 42
- Charles Henderson; 8-1; 36
Others receiving votes: Beauregard (8-1) 6, Guntersville (7-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (7-2) 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218
- Anniston (3); 9-0; 179
- Priceville; 10-0; 131
- Handley; 9-1; 123
- Andalusia; 9-1; 117
- T.R. Miller; 8-1; 83
- Jacksonville; 7-2; 78
- Cherokee Co.; 8-1; 65
- Deshler; 10-0; 49
- Jackson; 7-2; 14
Others receiving votes: West Morgan (8-1) 7, American Chr. (8-2) 6, Oneonta (8-1) 4, Northside (7-2) 3, Etowah (6-3) 2, Orange Beach (6-2) 2, Bibb Co. (7-3) 1, Randolph (7-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 206
- Gordo (2); 8-1; 163
- Piedmont (1); 7-2; 153
- Houston Aca. (1); 9-0; 132
- Winfield; 8-1; 116
- Dadeville (1); 8-0; 86
- St. James; 7-2; 80
- Excel; 9-0; 70
- Opp; 7-2; 32
- Madison Aca.; 7-2; 22
Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (8-1) 13, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Pike Co. (6-2) 3, Trinity (8-2) 2, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1, Thomasville (6-3) 1. *–Record includes four forfeit losses.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Fyffe (19); 9-0; 228
- Ariton; 9-1; 161
- Reeltown; 7-1; 144
- Aliceville; 9-1; 139
- Highland Home; 9-1; 123
- B.B. Comer; 8-2; 84
- Vincent; 9-1; 76
- G.W. Long; 7-2; 52
- Pisgah; 7-2; 40
- Lexington; 8-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 8, Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-2) 2, Collinsville (7-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Elba (18); 9-0; 225
- Linden (1); 8-0; 170
- Brantley; 7-2; 137
- Valley Head; 9-0; 114
- Millry; 9-1; 105
- Spring Garden; 9-1; 93
- Leroy; 7-1; 79
- Meek; 9-0; 70
- Sweet Water; 6-2; 57
- Loachapoka; 8-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Lynn (8-1) 10, Maplesville (7-2) 1, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Patrician (15); 9-0; 215
- Lee-Scott (3); 9-0; 180
- Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154
- Chambers Aca.; 7-2; 129
- Glenwood; 6-3; 108
- Lowndes Aca.; 7-2; 95
- Macon-East; 6-3; 59
- Clarke Prep; 6-3; 57
- Crenshaw Chr.; 6-3; 43
- Edgewood; 5-4; 38
Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (5-4) 4, Morgan Aca. (5-4) 1.