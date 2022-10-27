Emily Jean Fortinberry, 75, passed from this life on October 18, 2022 in Ocean Springs. Mississippi. She was born in Wilsonville. Alabama on March 1. 1947. to George K. and Mary Helen Baker. She grew up in Wilsonville, attending Shelby County High School in Columbia. Jean then attended the University of Montevallo, graduating with a Bachelor of Art degree in Art Education. She began her teaching career in Pell City, Alabama at Duran Jr. High School, and taught art for several years. She returned to Montevallo. receiving a Master of Education Degree in Guidance and Counseling. With that degree. Jean became Duran’s Guidance Counsellor, and served in that capacity for 21 years until her retirement in 1993. Her very nature. combined with her education, allowed her to see nature in colorful and unique ways, which she used constantly with her passion for photography. In 1978. Jean met and married Eugene Victor Fortinberry, the love of her life and they began their travels, starting in the British Virgin Islands. Over the years they travelled the United States, and returned to the Islands on their 25th anniversary. Her hobbies included gifts of annual calendars to friends and family. and recording birthdays of many people and remembering to send cards every year to all. She also raised monarch butterflies and created an interest in that hobby with many people. Jean was a true joy to know and her passion for art was expressed continuously. Jean is survived by her husband of 45 years, and by two step sons: Stephan Fortinberry of New Orleans, Louisiana: and Brian Fortinberry of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She will be missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.