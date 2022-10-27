Helena’s Joe Tucker Park sees updates, Nov. declared lung cancer awareness month at council meeting

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff writer

HELENA – The Helena City Council held a meeting Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

Adjustments have been made to Joe Tucker Park according to Mayor of Helena Brian Puckett.

“We dug out the ponds,” Puckett said. “The ponds should be finished up within the next week. The foundation has been formed in the bridge in the back. There is a lot more things coming to Joe Tucker Park, so be ready.”

A proclamation was made declaring the month of November as lung cancer awareness month.

Two lung cancer survivors were present to share their lung cancer stories and urged others to not ignore symptoms of lung cancer and to stay up to date on all tests. The awareness ribbon of lung cancer awareness month is a white ribbon and pearls are the stone of awareness.

“Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in the United States and Alabama,” Puckett said. “It is estimated that 10,520 Alabamians will die of lung cancer this year.”

Puckett reiterated the diligence the city will pursue in bringing awareness and calling action to the importance of lung cancer.

“Be in resolved by the city of Helena and the state of Alabama, that we are committed to making lung cancer a public health priority,” Puckett said. “Therefore, I, Brian Puckett the honorable mayor of Helena in the state of Alabama do hereby claim that November 2022 is to be lung cancer awareness month in the city of Helena.”

Brian Peters was recognized for his work at the Helena Public Library during the meeting as he completed 10 years of service to the department.

“The Helena Alabama City Council honors and expresses sincere appreciation to Brian Peters for his servant leadership and for his numerous contributions to the success of the Jane B. Holmes Public Library,” Councilmember Laura Joseph said.

“Mr. Peters, very well done, sir,” councilmember Leigh Hulsey said. “Thank you so much for your commitment to this city and specifically to this department that you’ve worked so hard and diligently to provide educational resources for.”

More information regarding City Council meetings can be found at Cityofhelena.org.