Project Thanksgiving date set to fight food insecurity

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff writer

SHELBY COUNTY – The holidays are a time for giving back, and two Shelby County churches are preparing early this year.

Project Serve Food Pantry has partnered with the Alabaster Church of God and Pelham Church of God to bring “Project Thanksgiving” to the community.

Project food pantry was founded by Javette and Toby Lodge who strive to aid those in need. The nonprofit seeks to give food to those facing shortage and is based out of the Church of God Union Assembly at Brantleyville.

The Project Thanksgiving event is set for Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-4 p.m. at 232 County Rd. in Alabaster.

“We are giving away 200 Thanksgiving meal boxes that will feed up to eight people,” An official Facebook post from “Project Thanksgiving” read. “This will be an appointment based give out.”

More information about Project Thanksgiving can be found on the official Facebook page @ProjectserveAL.