The Church at Brook Hills expects a large crowd at second annual Trunk or Treat.

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The Church at Brook Hills will offer a safe and fun way for children to get candy at its upcoming trunk or treat event.

This year is the church’s second annual Trunk or Treat and will feature more than 70 cars that will be decorated and filled with candy. The event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m.

“It offers a safe place to trick-or-treat,” Associate Children’s Minister Phyliss Wright said. “One of the things that I love about it is parents want to be the heroes of that night, and one of the ways that they are heroes is their family, their kids getting a lot of candy and in less than an hour these children will be able to go to 75 cars and gather candy.”

Another way the event provides a safer alternative to trick-or-treating door-to-door is the presence of deputies at the event.

“We will have a few off-duty deputies here just to help with guiding traffic, making sure that people get on and off our campus safely,” Wright said. “We have a good plan to keep people safe as you’re walking as well.”

Wright said Brook Hills is expecting several thousand people to attend the event this year.

“Last year we estimated that we had around 3,000 people,” Wright said. “So, we are planning for even more than that this year. There’s more cars and a whole lot more candy.”

The event will be held rain or shine, Wright said.

“So, if it is raining, then we will actually have the event indoors, minus the cars of course,” Wright said. “We just want the community to know that we welcome them here on our campus, and they’re welcome anytime.”