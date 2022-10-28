Briarwood ends season against No. 8 in 7A Fairhope

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Briarwood finished their season at home on Friday, Oct 28. The Lions took on No. 8 in the 7A classification Fairhope for their senior night as they send off the fall sport athletes for the graduating Class of 2023. The Lions fell short to the Pirates 44-22.

The Lions had a rocky start to the first quarter of the game that eventually bleed into the second quarter. Fairhope’s offense was tough on Briarwood’s defense throughout the majority of the first half. The Pirates managed to lead the Lions 23-0 with less than a minute left before halftime was called.

Briarwood was able to get the points that they need on the scoreboard before halftime was called. With 52 seconds remaining before the half, the Lions had their first successful drive of the evening.

The Lions entered the half trailing behind Fairhope 23-7.

There was a clear change in Briarwood’s momentum when they returned to the second half of the game. The Pirates did not make the game easy on the Lions as Fairhope was the first to add a touchdown on the scoreboard for the second portion of the game.

Not too long before the end of the third quarter Briarwood’s Christopher Vizzinia ran two yards for a touchdown and the Lions had a successful two-point conversion.

Shortly after Briarwood’s first second-half touchdown, Fairhope added another seven points to the scoreboard.

Briarwood had one more touchdown in the third quarter and the last one for the Lions for the season when Vizzina passed to Walker Gray in the Pirates’ end zone.

Fairhope closed out the fourth and final quarter with one final touchdown with less than eight minutes remaining of the game.

Briarwood lost to the Pirates 44-22.

“It’s been a challenge,” Briarwood head coach Mathew Forester said about Briarwood’s season. “I’m incredibly proud of the senior group and how they lead. We’ll learn from it and improve as a program. It’s not about one team, it’s about a program. I’m proud of this team, I’m proud of the senior class, they’ll continue to improve. Throughout the years, we’ll continue to get better, but at the same time, we’re grateful for what the senior class has done and meant to the program.”