Briarwood’s XC teams advance to state competition

HOOVER – Briarwood’s girls and boys teams placed in the 6A, Section 4 cross country meet in Hoover on Thursday, Oct. 27. Their performance in the 500-meter run secured them a spot in the state competition this November.

The girls team for the Lions finished third out of the six schools that placed in the event. Mary Grace Parker and Bela Doss finished in the top 15 for Briarwood.

Parker placed fourth overall with a time of 19:40.93 and Doos finished in 13th place timing at 20:54:48.

Briarwood’s boys team came in fourth place in Hoover on Thursday. Three runners for the Lions finished in the top 20. Senior Brandon Dixon placed seventh out of the 56 runners who competed with a time of 17:35:26.

Ford Thornton came in 16th place and Whit Thornton finished in 19th.

The Lions will compete in the state competition in November