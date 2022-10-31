Alabaster sets date for annual Christmas Parade Published 8:53 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The holiday season is approaching, and Alabaster is preparing for the return of its annual Christmas Parade.

The Alabaster Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Highway 31 South. It is organized and directed by Alabaster city personnel.

The theme for the parade this year is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

“The Christmas parade is one of the longest-running traditions in Alabaster, and we’re excited to continue that this year,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “We always have an incredible turnout every year, and it’s a great way for our community to kick off the Christmas season. We greatly appreciate everyone who participates in the parade, and are thankful for all of the city employees who work hard to organize this event each December.”

The Parade begins at Long Lewis Ford and proceeds south to the Alabaster Police Station. It then turns and goes over the train tracks, past Alabaster Auto and past the Thrift Store shopping center. The parade ends at the stop sign in front of Southbrook Village on 1st Street Southwest.

The parade will occur rain or shine unless the conditions become unsafe for participants and spectators.

There are no fees to register for the parade and anyone can apply, however, the city of Alabaster reserves the right to refuse any person or organization.

A Santa Trophy will be awarded to the following categories:

– Best use of theme

– Most creative

– Most entertaining

– Best holiday spirit

– Best walking entry

The deadline for participant registration is Saturday, Nov. 12. No registrations will be accepted past Nov. 12.