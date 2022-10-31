Annual Pugs and Pumpkins event held at Oak Mountain State Park Published 2:50 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

1 of 4

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff writer

PELHAM – Pugs frolicked around Oak Mountain State Park as the autumn colors changed in order to celebrate the annual Pugs and Pumpkins event.

The annual Pugs and Pumpkins event was held by the Alabama Pug Rescue in order to celebrate the dog breed on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A pie eating contest was held for all the furry friends to show off their skills. Pam Strange, the founder of the Alabama Pug Rescue and was in attendance for the event.

“It is pumpkin pie and (the pugs) have a good time,” Strange said. “We have a winner for whoever eats the fastest.”

Many of the animals in attendance were adorned in costumes, and a costume contest was also held to award the best dressed pug.

Strange said she is always happy to host this event at Oak Mountain State Park.

“The park is beautiful,” Strange said. “It is unbelievable. (There is) lots and lots of history here for us.”

The Alabama Pug Rescue has been taking in pugs for more than 30 years according to Strange, and this event is the first time that pug owners have been able to be together in a while.

“God never let us down when it came to this event,” Strange said. “It is good to be back. After COVID, this is the first we have really had a chance to get together. I am excited. (I am most excited for) meeting the people and the pugs and just the reunion.”

Some of the people in attendance adopted pugs from Alabama Pug Rescue previously.

“Some of them have gone onto the Rainbow Bridge,” Strange said. “And some of them are still here with us. We see a lot of little gray faces.”

The Rainbow Bridge is a story Strange holds dear about dogs who have passed on and wait for their owners on “the other side of the rainbow bridge” until the dog and its owner can be reunited again.

“It is good to be back together again,” Strange said. “It really is.”

More information about the Alabama Pug Rescue can be found at Alabamapugrescue.org.