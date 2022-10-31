First B4K Rodeo has success in Chelsea Published 12:29 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – As the weekend began residents gathered in Chelsea to enjoy the festivities of the inaugural Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo.

On Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo was held in Chelsea. The event took place at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.

“The rodeo, it’s a traditional thing that’s gone on for years, this has been (in) American history for years and we’re finally bringing (it) to Chelsea,” Bikes 4 Kids Founder and Director Charlie Bradford said. “And so far, the feedback has been very positive.”

The rodeo featured bull riding, bareback riding, break-away roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more.

“We put it all together in eight weeks,” Bradford said. “I’d like to thank the city of Chelsea and Mayor Picklesimer and 3R Rodeo for helping us out and guiding us through this.”

The B4K PCA Rodeo opened at 5 p.m. with Mutton Bustin’ occurring at 6:30 p.m. and the show following at 7:30 p.m.

Entertainer Josh “Porkchop” Carrick was present at the event along with The Rawhide and Dusty Show.

“It’s a good family atmosphere, it’s a lot for the kids to do and (the) business, Bikes 4 kids, we involve the kids as much as possible in this,” Bradford said. “We’ve got a lot of kids activities, and we encourage you to bring your family and kids out here, it’s going to be a positive experience for everybody.”

Proceeds from the rodeo helped to fund Bikes 4 Kids, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that started in 2020.

“We provide bikes for kids–new bikes, custom bikes and we provide bikes for special needs kids,” Bradford said.

The organization isn’t limited to Chelsea, and helps to gift bikes to other states such as North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.

“We provide food, clothing and toys for kids through the year as well, especially around the holidays,” Bradford said.

The Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo is planned to be an annual seasonal event for the city of Chelsea and will return next year.

“Next year is going to be a big show too,” Bradford said. “Come out and see us.”