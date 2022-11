Get to know the candidates for each election in next Tuesday’s General Election Published 3:15 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Included is every election and candidate that will be included on Shelby County ballots for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

General Election, Tuesday, Nov. 8

Governor

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Democrat

Email: contact@yolandaforgovernor.org

Website: Yolandaforgovernor.org

Kay Ivey, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: Constituent.Services@governor.alabama.gov

Website: Governor.alabama.gov

James “Jimmy” Blake, Libertarian

Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083577221834

Lieutenant Governor

Will Ainsworth, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: bradley@ainsworthforalabama.com

Website: Ainsworthforalabama.com

Ruth Page-Nelson, Libertarian

Website: Facebook.com/RuthForAlabama/

U.S. Senator

Will Boyd, Democrat

Email: info@drwillboyd.com

Website: Will-boyd.com

Katie Britt, Republican

Email: info@katiebrittforsenate.com

Website: Katiebrittforsenate.com

John Sophocleus, Libertarian

Email: john@sophforsenate.com

Website: Sophforsenate.com

U.S. Representative, District 6

Gary Palmer, Republican (Incumbent)

Website: Palmer.house.gov

Andria Chieffo, Libertarian

Email: N/A

Website: N/A

Attorney General

Wendell Major, Democrat

Website: Wendellmajor.com

Steve Marshall, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: team@marshallforalabama.com

Website: Marshallforalabama.com

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6

Kelli Wise, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

Website: Judicial.alabama.gov/CourtMemberBio/ViewBio?id=7

Secretary of State

Pamela J. Laffitte, Democrat

Email: Info@pamelajlaffitte.com

Website: Pamelajlaffitte.com

Wes Allen, Republican

Email: Available to connect through his website

Website: Electwesallen.com

Jason “Matt” Shelby, Libertarian

Email: ElectMattShelby@gmail.com

Website: Facebook.com/ElectMattShelby/about

State Treasurer

Young Boozer, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: info@youngboozerfortreasurer.com

Website: Facebook.com/youngboozerfortreasurer

Scott Hammond, Libertarian

Email: N/A

Website: N/A

Circuit Court Judge, 18th Judicial Circuit, Place 1

Jonathan A. Spann, Republican (Uncontested)

Email: jspann@spannforjudge.com

Website: Spannforjudge.com

Circuit Court Judge, 18th Judicial Circuit, Place 3

Bill Bostick, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

Circuit Court Judge, 18th Judicial Circuit, Place 4

Lara McCauley Alvis, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

District Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit

Matt Casey, Republican (Uncontested)

Shelby County District Court Judge, Place 1

Ashley N. Bell, Democrat

Email: AshleyNBellForJudge@gmail.com

Website: Ashleynbellforjudge.com/

Erin Bell Welborn, Republican

Email: info@welbornforjudge.com

Website: Welbornforjudge.com

Shelby County Sheriff

John Samaniego, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

Shelby County Coroner

Lina Evans, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

Superintendent Board of Education

Lewis Brooks, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

Shelby County Board of Education, Place 1

Amber Polk, Republican (Uncontested)

Shelby County Board of Education, Place 2

Brian Boatman, Republican (Uncontested)

State Senator, District 11

Lance Bell, Republican (Uncontested)

State Senator, District 14

April Weaver, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

State Senator, District 15

Dan Roberts, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: dan.roberts@alsenate.gov

Website: danrobertsforsenate.com

Michael Crump, Libertarian

Photo: N/A

Email: N/A

Website: N/A

State Senator, District 16

J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

State Representative, District 15

Richard P. Rouco, Democrat

Email: campaign@roucoforhd15.com

Website: Roucoforhd15.com

Leigh Hulsey, Republican

Email: auhulsey@gmail.com

Website: Leighhulsey.com

State Representative, District 41

Chris Nelson, Democrat

Website: Facebook.com/chris.jemivallo

Corley Ellis, Republican

Email: corley.ellis@alhouse.gov

Website: Shelbycountylegislators.com/index.php/meet-the-delegation-2/91-rep-mike-hill

Matthew Gregory Morris Jr., Libertarian

Photo: N/A

Email: N/A

Website: N/A

State Representative, District 43

Prince Cleveland, Democrat

Email: info@princeforalabama.com

Website: Princeforalabama.com

Arnold Mooney, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: arnold.mooney@alhouse.gov

Website: Arnoldmooney.com

Jason Newell Davis Burr, Libertarian

Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084156153937

State Representative, District 45

Susan DuBose, Republican

Email: Susandubose2@gmail.com

Website: Susandubose.com

Kari Mitchell Whitaker, Libertarian

Email: votewhitaker@gmail.com

Website: Votewhitaker.org

State Representative, District 48

Jim Carns, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: jwcarns@gmail.com

Website: Electjimcarns.com

Bruce Stutts, Libertarian

Email: N/A

Website: N/A

State Representative, District 49

Russell Bedsole, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

State Representative, District 73

Kenneth Paschal, Republican (Incumbent, uncontested)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

Rick Pate, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: rick@rickpate.us

Website: Rickpate.us

Jason Clark, Libertarian

Email: N/A

Website: N/A

Public Service Commission, Place 1

Jeremy H. Oden, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: jeremyhoden@gmail.com

Website: Facebook.com/jeremyoden

Ron Bishop, Libertarian

\

Email: N/A

Website: N/A

Public Service Commission, Place 2

Chip Beeker, Republican (Incumbent)

Email: Available to connect through Facebook

Website: Facebook.com/chipbeeker2014

Laura Lane, Libertarian

Email: votelauralane@gmail.com

Website: Votelauralane.com