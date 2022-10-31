Montevallo XC runners advance to state competition Published 9:09 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

TUSCALOOSA – The Montevallo Bulldogs traveled to Tuscaloosa on Thursday, Oct. 27 to compete in the 5A, Section 2 5000-meter run for both the girls and boys divisions. After several good performances by the Bulldogs, individual runners secured their spot in the state competition in November.

The girls team did not place overall in the race on Thursday, however, two runners placed in the top 25 for the Bulldogs and qualified for the state competition. Freshman Meredith Adams finished 15th with a time of 25:03:22. Fatima Martinez came in 25th timing at 28:40.90.

Montevallo’s boys team also did not place overall, but Gunner Partridge placed 25th with a time of 21:01.53 and qualified for the state competition as well.

Adams, Martinez and Partridge will compete at the state competition in November.