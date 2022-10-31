Oak Mountain continues cross-country season at state level Published 9:19 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

TUSCALOOSA – Oak Mountain at Westminster traveled to Tuscaloosa to compete in the 5A, Section 3 5000 meters run on Thursday, Oct. 27. The girls team placed first in the event and the boy placed fourth overall in their division. Both teams advanced to the state competition in November.

Out of the ten schools that placed in the girls race, Oak Mountain at Westminster had five runners placed within the top ten and secured their spot in the state competition. Senior Hannah Adams came in fifth place with a time of 20:20.44. Emily Mungai finished in eighth place timing at 21:24:24.

Following Munagia in ninth place was Sarah Adams with a time of 21:25.13. Amelia Shannon and Pippa Hussar came in 10th and 12th for Oak Mountain at Westminster. Shannon finished with a time of 21:38:05 and Hussar timed at 21:57:51.

The boys team came in fourth on Thursday in Tuscaloosa. Out of the 95 runners who participated in the event, three from Oak Mountain at Westminster placed in the top 15. Junior Micah Adams came in 9th place with a time of 16:52:81. Weaver Caldwell finished in 12th place and Charlie Davis placed 14th overall. Caldwell timed at 17:09.77 and Davis at 17:30.92.

Oak Mountain at Westminster will compete at the state competition in November.