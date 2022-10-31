SCAC Holiday Artist Market date announced Published 8:33 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – More than 35 artists will showcase their work in the Shelby County Arts Council’s annual Holiday Artist Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery and the Grande Hall at Old Mill Square.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

A preview party will precede the main event and will take place Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. in the aforementioned venue.

“The preview party is the first chance to shop the market while also enjoying the Columbiana Christmas parade happening that night,” said Lindsay Dyess, arts and education manager with the Shelby County Arts Council. “Fine arts and crafts people from all over Central Alabama participate in this show. The market features stained glass, paintings, pottery, wreaths, fiber arts, photography and much more. This is a great event to check everyone off your holiday list.”

Even jolly old Saint Nick will make an appearance in front of the County Seat Sculpture near the SCAC entrance to take photos with kids, and food trucks will be on site as well.

For more information about this and other SCAC events, visit the online calendar at Shelbycountyartscouncil.com/event-calendar/.