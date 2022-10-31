Shelby County XC runners advance to state competition for the first time since 2008 Published 9:16 am Monday, October 31, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTGOMERY – Shelby County’s cross country team advanced to the state competition for the first since 2008 after their performance at the 5A, Section 2 5000 meter run in Montgomery on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The girls team placed fifth out of six in the race on Thursday at Gateway Park. One runner finished in the top 10 for the Wildcats. Jaycelyn Dunnaway ranked eighth overall with a time of 23:12.34.

The Wildcats boys team finished fourth overall with two runners in the top 15 in the 5000-meter run. Alex Fleming came in 11th place timing at 19:27:23. Junior River Horton finished in 13th place with a time of 19:31.62.

Shelby County will advance to the state competition in November.