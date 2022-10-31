Tommie Edwards, 85 Published 10:31 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Edwards, Tommie, age 85, of Wilsonville, passed away on October 27, 2022. The visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Wilsonville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow 11:00AM. Burial will be at Wilsonville City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband: Paul F Edwards; her parents: T.W. and Annie Morris; and her brother: Thomas Ray “Pap” Morris.

She leaves behind her sons: Davy Edwards (Sheila) and Danny Edwards; her grandson: Hugh D Edwards; her granddaughters: Stacy Walton (Lee) and Katie Liveoak; her 4 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Jake Morris, Jane Dillard, Charlie Morris (Connie), Becky Glass, Nancy Ray (Kenneth), Wanda Billingsley (Rod); and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilsonville Baptist Church building fund.

