November letter from the Library Published 10:14 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Library,

A very busy fall season is underway at the library in Helena!

Fall is a great time to curl up with a good book or movie, and what better place to find something to read or watch than the public library? In addition to the great selection of books, the library features and displays new books and special collections throughout the year that make finding items an easy process, and it’s fun!

Another neat section of the library to explore is the holiday department. Over the years, holiday and seasonal books have become favorites, and new ones are being added all the time. Also, for older kids and grown-ups, classic holiday movies and music are popular choices.

For parents with younger children, the library has the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. This simple program encourages parents to read to their kids frequently to instill a love of reading and familiarity with books and learning. The program is free, and a library staff member will give you everything you need to get started and stay on track. Try out this neat program today.

For all you game lovers out there, the library is your source for board games. Board games are available to check out for one week at a time, and they must be returned inside the library to the circulation desk. This is a great way to try out a new game or an old favorite.

The library has some great programs going on all the time, and November has some fun options:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5:45 p.m.: Check out The Friends of the library meeting to get an update on what’s new on their calendar.

Monday, Nov. 7 from 6- 6:45 p.m.: Family Bingo – Fun for all!

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Check out 10 books, get a prize (while supplies last)

Monday, Nov. 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Happy Harvest Craft (kids 4 years and up)

Monday, Nov. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Lego Fun for all ages

The Jane B. Holmes Public Library is also excited to announce that it has been awarded an LSTA grant in the amount of $12,000. Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) federal funds are provided to the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). This funding will be used to address the needs of the entire community. Materials to be updated include college prep, business and career, parenting and many more. Special thanks to our Library staff, Helena City Hall and the Public Libraries of Shelby County for their hard work on this project. Everyone affiliated with the library is looking forward to these new books, audiobooks, documentaries and other items. Look for these items to arrive in the coming months.

Remember to read, and we hope to see you soon!

November top picks

“Essential Home Skills Handbook” by Chris Peterson | Adult Non-Fiction

Inside this book, you’ll find directions for 100+ common home repairs and maintenance tasks, with an eye toward the most common issues people have in their homes.

“The Boys from Biloxi: a Legal Thriller” by John Grisham | Adult Non-Fiction

The riveting story of two sons of immigrant families who grow up as friends, but ultimately find themselves on opposite sides of the law.

“The Girls in the Castle” by James Patterson | Young Adult

A thrilling novel about a teen caught between two worlds and the truths that could set her free—or trap her forever.

“Real Pigeons Fight Crime” by Andrew McDonald | Juvenile Fiction

Meet the crime-fighting pigeons secretly flying around chasing bad guys in this hilarious illustrated series perfect for fans of BAD GUYS and DOG MAN.

“Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter” by Kenard Pak | Easy Picture Book

Join a brother and sister as they explore nature and take a stroll through their twinkling town, greeting all the signs of the coming season.

“Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout | Adult Fiction

From Pulitzer Prize-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Strout comes a poignant, pitch-perfect novel about a divorced couple stuck together during lockdown—and the love, loss, despair, and hope that animate us even as the world seems to be falling apart. Rich with empathy and emotion, Lucy by the Sea vividly captures the fear and struggles that come with isolation, as well as the hope, peace and possibilities that those long, quiet days can inspire.