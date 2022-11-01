November’s Letter from the Mayor – Thankful for Helena Published 9:37 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

As we near Thanksgiving, it’s time to reflect on our special town.

The cool air has quickly appeared as we gear up for family, food and giving thanks. The month of November ushers in fall leaves, an ending to fall sports and a leap into the holiday season. This month, I would like to share a few things that I am thankful for in our great city.

I will start off with the obvious—and well, I think the most important to be thankful for—the small-town feel and culture we still embrace. Community is the bedrock of Helena that each of the more than 22,000 residents pours into each day.

Being able to go out and talk to neighbors, kids playing with friends in the front yards, knowing we have each other’s backs when times are tough and all coming together as one is what makes Helena the community we strive to be yesterday, today and tomorrow.

I am thankful for our schools and teachers who walk the halls, teach our kids and give their hearts to our next generation. We are truly blessed with the public schools we have in Helena as well as the Hillsboro School.

I am thankful for the planning and partnerships the city has been able to gain over the last year.

First, the comprehensive plan for the city was released and shows the importance of our foundation and the guardrails to continue moving forward in a strategic way that is not only best for us now, but also 50 years from now.

I’m thankful for partnerships and grant funding picking up drastically in the last year including $1.6 million in funding by the state to add a lane on Highway 261 between Helena Elementary School and the main intersection.

I’m thankful for the more than $160,000 from the Rebuild Alabama Act funding to add a turn from Highway 17 to Highway 58, while I am also grateful for the private, public and federal funding partnership with US Steel, AML funding and the city on the Helena Forward project.

I could go on and on with these blessings we have received this year.

I am thankful that the city team and our leadership are by far and beyond the best around. These men and women work each day to keep us all running.

From the Parks and Recreation employees giving up evenings with their families to making sure the youth programs run at night to the five ladies who run the entire administrative side of the city. The City Council challenges each other and myself to make sure we don’t operate in the mentality of status quo, but always put what is best for the whole city first.

I will wrap this up with my thankfulness to you. To each one of you, I am thankful for what you contribute to our community—Our Helena. Have a blessed and happy Thanksgiving.

Together As One,

Brian