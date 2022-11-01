The Shelby County Football Show: Previewing round 1 of the playoffs Published 7:19 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

It’s a playoff edition of the Shelby County Football Show. On this week’s show, we look ahead to the four opening-round AHSAA postseason games this Friday with three of those four at home. The Thompson Warriors, Pelham Panthers, Calera Eagles and Vincent Yellow Jackets will all look to punch a ticket to round two, while we also talk Evangel and the ACSC State Championship game and Cornerstone’s opening-round game of the AISA 8-man playoffs. It’s a busy show, buckle up and enjoy!