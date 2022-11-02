Alabaster Fire Department is accepting new internship applications Published 10:46 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Fire Department is looking for young people who want to be a positive impact on their community by gaining the skills to become a well-rounded future firefighter.

The AFD is now accepting applications for internships and the deadline to apply is Thursday, Dec. 1.

The internship is open to 11th-12th grade students in the Alabaster community who are dedicated to growing into a fire service profession. The minimum age to participate is 17.

An intern who participated in last year’s program is now a full-time firefighter with the Alabaster Fire Department.

Under the direction of the chief of fire and supervision of members of the fire department leadership team, the program will accept candidates for consideration of the internship start dates of January-June of 2023.

The hours of the internship vary at the discretion of the fire chief. On average the intern will work 15-20 hours per week which may include weekdays, holidays, weekends and varying shifts as the schedule permits. Interns will be paid an hourly rate in accordance with FLSA for hours worked.

The initial training period will require a school schedule to allow for participation during daytime business hours. These hours may be broken down into 3-hour increments to accommodate an intern’s schedule.

The internship training encompasses a combination of classroom, ride along and hands-on demonstrations in the following areas:

-Apparatus types and cleaning standards

-Station locations, safety and protocols

-Response safety

-Scene safety

-Training safety

-Blood borne pathogens and body isolation

-HIPPA compliance

-Social media compliancy

-Station cleaning and duties of fire service

-Rank structure/ chain of command

-Ride along response member as an observer

-Fire team member safety training with exception of live fires

-Fire prevention visits

-Public education visits

A high level of physical fitness is required for the role and training is provided to help interns meet the physical ability test standards. Interns will engage in physical labor and physical fitness, including hose, rolling, cleaning apparatus stations and scene clean-up.

The position also requires the following documents:

-Good academic standing – (minimum of C)

-Preferred academic training in EMT level courses

-Letter of recommendation from two academic professionals

-Signed and notarized release of participation from a legal parent or guardian.

-Background / Drug / Physical

Those interested in applying may visit Al-alabaster.civicplushrms.com/careers.