Pelham Public Library celebrates Day of the Dead Published 10:37 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff writer

PELHAM – Vibrant rainbow colors were sprawled across the Pelham Public Library in celebration of the Day of the Dead.

The Pelham Public Library hosted its annual Day of the Dead event on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in celebration of Latin American culture.

“This event is about remembering loved ones who have passed on,” Librarian Veronica Cardenas said. “This includes both family and friends. People set up an altare, which is decorated with food like pan de muerto (a special bread) flowers, calaveras (decorative skulls) and candles.”

Cardenas spoke on different ways to set up an altare in dedication of a deceased loved one.

“The altare might also be decorated with paper marigolds, or papel picado, which is colorful tissue paper,” Cardenas said. “People also leave photos or mementos of the deceased, including their favorite foods or drinks.”

Young adult librarian, Liz Winn, said the youth department began hosting this event in 2017, but were unable to host an in-person program in 2020 and 2021, and this is the first time the event has been in person since 2019.

“An event like this not only gives families a space to celebrate this event, it also helps explain an important cultural tradition to those who are not already familiar with it,” Librarian Rebecca Burchfield said. “This event is a good time to share with your whole family.”

Cookie decorating, color sheets and crafts were available to those in attendance as the movie “Coco” played.

“It’s about culture and tradition in Latin America,” Cardenas said.

More information about events held by the Pelham Public Library can be found at Pelhamlibraryal.org.