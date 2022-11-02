The Art Market in Alabaster sets opening date Published 8:46 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Art Market in Alabaster hopes to awaken creativity in the city by providing classes on the arts.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the upcoming business, The Art Market.

“We partnered with The Shelby County Chamber to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the business last Thursday, and it was a great event,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “We’re always excited to welcome new businesses to the city, especially locally owned businesses like The Art Market. We think they’ll be very successful, and we look forward to watching them grow and thrive here in Alabaster.”

The business is owned by Lacy Cost, a local resident and previous owner of the Royal Market off of 119.

“I’m doing adults and children’s art classes,” Cost said. “I’m going to do leather crafting. I’m going to do wreathes and floral arrangements, paper crafts, I’m going to offer gift wrap at Christmas, candle making.”

The business is located on 106 First Ave. West, Alabaster.

“I can do private sessions,” Cost said. “So, (if) people aren’t comfortable with doing a group setting they can always do a private thing where we’re just one-on-one and just kind of show the techniques.”

A pop-up shop will be held at the business on Thursday, Nov. 17.

“I’ve invited local vendors to sell their items,” Cost said. “We have jewelry, a little bit of everything. It’s just like you would go into a regular store and that’s what we’re going to have. “We’re going to have jewelry, clothes, shoes (and) purses.”

Cost believes there are not enough local spaces that offer the arts.

“We just don’t have a lot of places in our area because you have to drive all the way to hoover or bluff park or mountain brook even,” Cost said. “There’s not really any here, and there’s not really reasonable prices. You can have a birthday party; a lot people charge so much to do a birthday party and it shouldn’t even cost them much.”

The Arts Market will officially open its doors on Saturday, Nov. 19

“It’s just a place (for people) to kind of get into their creative side,” Cost said. “To have a place to go and do their art, know each other and the community.”