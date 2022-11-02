Thompson and Vincent hold on to ranking spots in final week
Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022
By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter
With playoffs currently underway, Thompson and Vincent are the only two teams in the county to remain in the rankings. After two and half months of high school football, the Vincent Yellow Jackets and the Thompson Warriors fight to continue their journey to the state-level competition.
Thompson held onto the No. 3 spot for the second week in a row after losing to No. 1 Hoover in their most recent game. The Warriors fell short to the Bucs in the low-scoring game. Thompson was unable to get the points that they needed. This led to Thompson falling from No.1 to No. 3 in the 7A classification.
The Warriors are returning from a bye week to take on Huntsville at home on Friday, Nov. 4. The Huntsville Panthers are unranked and 6-3 for the season. Thompson’s loss to Hoover was the first one since August for the Warriors, making them 7-3 overall for the season. The Panthers haven’t had as much success as Thompson since their three losses to unranked teams, while the Warriors have only lost to state and nationally-ranked teams.
Vincent continues their incredible historic season as they hold on tightly to the No. 7 spot in the 2A classification. The Vincent Yellow Jackets have remained in the rankings for the majority of the season. They have one loss for the season which was against No. 6 B.B. Comer in September.
The Yellow Jackets are set to take on Luverne after returning from a bye week. The Luverne Tigers are unranked and 6-4 for the season, while Vincent has only one loss for the season and has been ranked throughout the past several weeks. A win for Vincent in the game against the Tigers could allow the Yellow Jackets to continue their historic season.
STATE RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record, and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Hoover (18); 9-1; 225
- Central-Phenix City (1); 8-2; 169
- Thompson; 7-3; 147
- Auburn; 9-1; 137
- Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 108
- Enterprise; 7-3; 83
- Florence; 8-2; 69
- Fairhope; 8-2; 62
- Austin; 7-3; 32
- Vestavia Hills; 6-4; 17
Others receiving votes: Dothan (7-3) 15, Prattville (6-4) 10, Foley (7-3) 8, Tuscaloosa Co. (6-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Theodore (14); 10-0; 213
- Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-1; 173
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 137
- Saraland; 9-1; 136
- Hartselle (1); 10-0; 127
- Muscle Shoals; 8-1; 79
- Mountain Brook; 8-2; 78
- Center Point; 8-1; 52
- Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 31
- Gardendale; 7-3; 26
Others receiving votes: Homewood (8-2) 17, Benjamin Russell (8-2) 4, Hueytown (7-3) 4, Decatur (8-2) 2, Fort Payne (8-2) 1, Helena (6-4) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- UMS-Wright (19); 10-0; 228
- Leeds; 9-0; 165
- Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 136
- Ramsay; 8-2; 125
- Gulf Shores; 9-1; 108
- Moody; 9-1; 106
- Arab; 9-1; 65
- Demopolis; 9-1; 57
- Faith-Mobile; 8-2; 43
- Charles Henderson; 8-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Beauregard (9-1) 7, Guntersville (8-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (8-2) 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218
- Anniston (3); 9-0; 179
- Priceville; 10-0; 135
- Handley; 9-1; 123
- Andalusia; 9-1; 122
- T.R. Miller; 9-1; 98
- Deshler; 10-0; 73
- Jackson; 8-2; 36
- Jacksonville; 7-3; 32
- Cherokee Co.; 8-2; 18
Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, American Chr. (8-2) 10, Oneonta (8-1) 9, Northside (8-2) 5, Orange Beach (7-2) 5, Etowah (7-3) 2, Randolph (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mars Hill Bible (14); 9-1; 207
- Gordo (2); 9-1; 164
- Piedmont (1); 8-2; 154
- Houston Aca. (1); 10-0; 132
- Winfield; 9-1; 119
- Dadeville (1); 9-0; 95
- St. James; 8-2; 73
- Opp; 8-2; 44
- Excel; 9-1; 43
- Madison Aca.; 8-2; 34
Others receiving votes: Pike Co. (6-3) 4, Randolph Co. (8-2) 4, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Thomasville (7-3) 3, Trinity (8-2) 3, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1. (*–Record includes four forfeit losses.)
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Fyffe (19); 10-0; 228
- Ariton; 9-1; 161
- Reeltown; 8-1; 151
- Aliceville; 9-1; 134
- Highland Home; 9-1; 123
- B.B. Comer; 8-2; 86
- Vincent; 9-1; 76
- Pisgah; 8-2; 54
- G.W. Long; 7-3; 20
- Isabella; 8-2; 14
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 13, Lexington (8-2) 9, Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2) 8, Collinsville (8-2) 5, J.U. Blacksher (7-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Elba (19); 10-0; 228
- Brantley; 8-2; 152
- Linden; 8-1; 127
- Millry; 9-1; 124
- Spring Garden; 9-1; 109
- Leroy; 8-1; 98
- Meek; 10-0; 85
- Valley Head; 9-1; 67
- Sweet Water; 6-2; 51
- Lynn; 9-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (8-1) 20, Pickens Co. (7-3) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Patrician (14); 10-0; 212
- Lee-Scott (4); 10-0; 183
- Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154
- Glenwood; 7-3; 123
- Lowndes Aca.; 8-2; 110
- Chambers Aca.; 7-3; 78
- Clarke Prep; 7-3; 75
- Macon-East; 7-3; 74
- Crenshaw Chr.; 7-3; 52
- Banks Aca.; 6-4; 14
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (5-5) 4, Morgan Aca. (6-4) 4.