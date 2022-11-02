Thompson and Vincent hold on to ranking spots in final week Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

With playoffs currently underway, Thompson and Vincent are the only two teams in the county to remain in the rankings. After two and half months of high school football, the Vincent Yellow Jackets and the Thompson Warriors fight to continue their journey to the state-level competition.

Thompson held onto the No. 3 spot for the second week in a row after losing to No. 1 Hoover in their most recent game. The Warriors fell short to the Bucs in the low-scoring game. Thompson was unable to get the points that they needed. This led to Thompson falling from No.1 to No. 3 in the 7A classification.

The Warriors are returning from a bye week to take on Huntsville at home on Friday, Nov. 4. The Huntsville Panthers are unranked and 6-3 for the season. Thompson’s loss to Hoover was the first one since August for the Warriors, making them 7-3 overall for the season. The Panthers haven’t had as much success as Thompson since their three losses to unranked teams, while the Warriors have only lost to state and nationally-ranked teams.

Vincent continues their incredible historic season as they hold on tightly to the No. 7 spot in the 2A classification. The Vincent Yellow Jackets have remained in the rankings for the majority of the season. They have one loss for the season which was against No. 6 B.B. Comer in September.

The Yellow Jackets are set to take on Luverne after returning from a bye week. The Luverne Tigers are unranked and 6-4 for the season, while Vincent has only one loss for the season and has been ranked throughout the past several weeks. A win for Vincent in the game against the Tigers could allow the Yellow Jackets to continue their historic season.

STATE RANKINGS

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record, and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Hoover (18); 9-1; 225 Central-Phenix City (1); 8-2; 169 Thompson; 7-3; 147 Auburn; 9-1; 137 Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 108 Enterprise; 7-3; 83 Florence; 8-2; 69 Fairhope; 8-2; 62 Austin; 7-3; 32 Vestavia Hills; 6-4; 17

Others receiving votes: Dothan (7-3) 15, Prattville (6-4) 10, Foley (7-3) 8, Tuscaloosa Co. (6-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Theodore (14); 10-0; 213 Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-1; 173 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 137 Saraland; 9-1; 136 Hartselle (1); 10-0; 127 Muscle Shoals; 8-1; 79 Mountain Brook; 8-2; 78 Center Point; 8-1; 52 Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 31 Gardendale; 7-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Homewood (8-2) 17, Benjamin Russell (8-2) 4, Hueytown (7-3) 4, Decatur (8-2) 2, Fort Payne (8-2) 1, Helena (6-4) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

UMS-Wright (19); 10-0; 228 Leeds; 9-0; 165 Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 136 Ramsay; 8-2; 125 Gulf Shores; 9-1; 108 Moody; 9-1; 106 Arab; 9-1; 65 Demopolis; 9-1; 57 Faith-Mobile; 8-2; 43 Charles Henderson; 8-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Beauregard (9-1) 7, Guntersville (8-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (8-2) 4.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218 Anniston (3); 9-0; 179 Priceville; 10-0; 135 Handley; 9-1; 123 Andalusia; 9-1; 122 T.R. Miller; 9-1; 98 Deshler; 10-0; 73 Jackson; 8-2; 36 Jacksonville; 7-3; 32 Cherokee Co.; 8-2; 18

Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, American Chr. (8-2) 10, Oneonta (8-1) 9, Northside (8-2) 5, Orange Beach (7-2) 5, Etowah (7-3) 2, Randolph (8-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (14); 9-1; 207 Gordo (2); 9-1; 164 Piedmont (1); 8-2; 154 Houston Aca. (1); 10-0; 132 Winfield; 9-1; 119 Dadeville (1); 9-0; 95 St. James; 8-2; 73 Opp; 8-2; 44 Excel; 9-1; 43 Madison Aca.; 8-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Pike Co. (6-3) 4, Randolph Co. (8-2) 4, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Thomasville (7-3) 3, Trinity (8-2) 3, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1. (*–Record includes four forfeit losses.)

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (19); 10-0; 228 Ariton; 9-1; 161 Reeltown; 8-1; 151 Aliceville; 9-1; 134 Highland Home; 9-1; 123 B.B. Comer; 8-2; 86 Vincent; 9-1; 76 Pisgah; 8-2; 54 G.W. Long; 7-3; 20 Isabella; 8-2; 14

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 13, Lexington (8-2) 9, Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2) 8, Collinsville (8-2) 5, J.U. Blacksher (7-3) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Elba (19); 10-0; 228 Brantley; 8-2; 152 Linden; 8-1; 127 Millry; 9-1; 124 Spring Garden; 9-1; 109 Leroy; 8-1; 98 Meek; 10-0; 85 Valley Head; 9-1; 67 Sweet Water; 6-2; 51 Lynn; 9-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (8-1) 20, Pickens Co. (7-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Patrician (14); 10-0; 212 Lee-Scott (4); 10-0; 183 Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154 Glenwood; 7-3; 123 Lowndes Aca.; 8-2; 110 Chambers Aca.; 7-3; 78 Clarke Prep; 7-3; 75 Macon-East; 7-3; 74 Crenshaw Chr.; 7-3; 52 Banks Aca.; 6-4; 14

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (5-5) 4, Morgan Aca. (6-4) 4.