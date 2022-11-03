Arrest reports for Oct. 10 through Oct. 26 Published 2:31 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 10 through Oct. 26.

Alabaster

Oct. 10

-Nicholle Elaine Lovelady, 42, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Joshua Kim Sweat, 33, of Calera, FTA – attempting to elude.

-Daniel Adam Hughes, 28, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-LaBrandon Marquese Williams, 40, of Calera, capias warrant harassment.

Oct. 11

-Ashley Cristal Garcia-Zavala, 26, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Antonio Benjamin Ringold, 29, of Theodore, capias – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.

Oct. 12

-Lakeisha Sadell Green, 36, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Alfredo Enrique-Marquinez Gutierrez, 37, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Matthew Steven Watts, 30, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Anthony Joseph Trucios, 41, of Trussville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

Oct. 14

-Bradley Raymond Phillips, 43, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct and violation of a court order.

-Annette Lanay Cumbie, 37, of Montevallo, capias – FTA traffic.

-Hector Antonio Lopez Gonzalez, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 15

-Christian Clark Simons, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Alexis Joy Derbes, 22, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Courtney Lynn Thomas, 33, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Guillermo Gonzalez Alverdin, 35, of Maylene, rape first degree, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and kidnapping first degree.

-Tommy Gerald Walton, 53, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

-Ion Alex Gregu, 29, local violation (soliciting).

-Neodja Brillana Nichols, 28, of Irondale, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

Oct. 16

-Bryan Jesus Castro Vargas, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 17

-Katrina L. Calhoun, 49, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 18

-Charles Franklin Miller, 46, of Vestavia, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence – controlled substance.

Oct. 19

-Jeris Patterson, 38, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Amber Nielle Zimmerman, 29, of Wilton, warrant with outside agency.

Oct. 20

-Sonya Diane Echols, 42, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Calera

Oct. 10

-Keyontay Leron Jones, 20, disorderly conduct, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

Oct. 12

-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 41, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 16

-Taylor Scott White, 30, domestic violence assault.

-Taylor Raine Lenz, 30, domestic violence 3rd – harassment.

Oct. 17

-Abdur Rahim Siddeeq Cooper, 32, FTA driving while suspended.

-Matthew Steven Watts, 30, domestic violence third degree harassment, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Oct. 18

-Anthony Ray Mitchell, 42, domestic violence – third – harassing communications.

-Anthony Ray Mitchell, 42, domestic violence third – criminal mischief

Oct. 19

-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 40, FTA – DUI.

-Tyler Knox Burnett, 25, FTA – switched tag.

OCt. 20

-Christian Sanchez, 22, bail jumping second.

-Marquis Welcome, 35, domestic violence harassment.

Oct. 23

-Robert Douglas Webb, 47, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and theft of property 4th degree.

Oct. 24

-Derick Deandre James, 30, FTA – DUI and FTA – resisting arrest.

Oct. 25

-Christopher Roderick Hallmon, 42, agency assist – miscellaneous.

-Darryl Humphrey, 57, public intoxication.

Oct. 26

-Luis Felipe Gutierrez Sanchez, 27, bail jumping second degree.

Helena

Oct. 19

-Daniel Clayton Pace, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 20

-Brody Keith Seale, 18, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-David Michael Crowe, 35, bail jumping second degree.

Oct. 22

-John Christopher Manasco, 42, harassing communications.

-Katelyn Cheyenne Lawrence, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 23

-Jimmy Earl Willimson, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.

Montevallo

Oct. 13

-Devante Lee Smith, of Alabaster, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Oct. 15

-James Randolph Moore, 66, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 17

-Justin Derick Morris, 21, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Oct. 18

-Tavarus Tyriq Hall, 23, of Alabaster, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Oct. 20

-Steven Wayne Brown, 30, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 23

-Raciel Hernandez Pacheco, 30, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 24

-Francisco Nava Flores, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 25

-Benjamin Jerome Fields, of Minter, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

-Harrison Lee Bourg, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500.

Pelham

Oct. 16

-Guan Davis, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Hipolito Garcia, 26, of Pinson, driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Oct. 17

-Karen Sanders, 42, of Pelham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and traffic – failure to signal.

Oct. 18

-Justin Cosgrove, 33, of Helena, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Edward McDonald, 38, of Summerville, SC, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Eric Roberts, 38, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession ; delivery or sale.

Oct. 20

-Matthew Hendon, 34, of Pelham, PC municipal non-traffic offense.

Oct. 21

-Jessica West, 37, of Huntsville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Ajah Neely, 20, of Helena, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Oct. 22

-Uriel Perez, 21, of Wetumpka, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Deon Glover, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.