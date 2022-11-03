Calera Trunk or Treat attendance exceeds 3,000 Published 10:48 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

CALERA – An abundance of treats were enjoyed Thursday, Oct. 27 as an estimated crowd of more than 3,000 turned out for Calera Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event.

Nearly 60 “trunks” or entities were on site giving out candy, in addition to food trucks, inflatables and kids’ activities in the downtown Calera Courtyard and the surrounding area.

Collectivus Church was the presenting sponsor for the fourth annual event, which has grown each year.

“This year people were thrilled to know that we were back to an all walkable event, and the community really showed up,” said Calera Main Street Director Jackie Batson. “We had thousands of people in attendance for almost 60 trunks full of candy and activities for kids.”

Decorated vehicles parked throughout the courtyard behind the downtown shops, as well as along the sidewalks lining U.S. 31 and Alabama Highway 25.

Attendees watched a movie after dark and had the opportunity to take advantage of special promotions and extended hours from local Main Street merchants.

In addition, crowds enjoyed a pet costume contest sponsored by Fuzzy Butts pet supply store, a costume contest for kids and a best trunk contest.

Batson said the event was held Thursday evening instead of Halloween night in order to avoid conflicts with church-related events and similar activities.

Needless to say, she was very pleased with this year’s turnout.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Batson said.

For more information about upcoming Calera Main Street projects and events, see the official Facebook page or email events@downtowncalera.org.