First Old Town Car show held by HMS middle school softball team Published 10:03 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff writer

HELENA – Cars of all makes, shifts and models will be on full display on Saturday, Nov. 12 as Helena Middle School’s softball team hosts the first ever Old Town Car Show.

The show will occur from 7:30 to 1:30 p.m. and individuals who are interested in registering to display a vehicle can do so online. Entries cost $25, and all proceeds will be going to the Helena Middle School softball team. The event is free to the public.

Parents of students at the school are working to bring the car show to life.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event, and prizes will be awarded in several different categories.

“This is going to be our first one hosting at the Old Town Church in Helena,” Helena Middle School Softball Coach Mark Sanders said.

Sanders explained the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club and the previous shows held by the organization.

“It is the oldest car club in Alabama,” Sanders said. “We have been running their car shows some, the Helena softball tea have been running their car show so we have a good amount of experience doing this.”

Anyone is able to enter their car for the show.

“We have the pre-registration,” Sanders said. “We have a link for that which is a google form. Getting the information about the person and their car, it is just faster if they pre-register online, and when they get there, if they are already pre-registered, they get to skip the line.”

Sanders said the team had looked at different locations for the car show and were happy to do the car show at Old Town Church in Helena.

“We discussed having it at the high school again or the middle school,” Sanders said. “They suggested Old Town Helena at the church, and they have two parking lots and a family activity center. I think it’s going to be perfect.”

Sanders said a variety of people attend events like this car show.

“It is very family-oriented,” Sanders said. “Every car show that I’ve gone to, they are always very family-oriented. So, this will be a very family-oriented event.”

Sanders hopes to see the community in attendance for this event.

“We are going to cook, have food and deserts and beverages available,” Sanders said. “We want the community to come out and join this event. We are hoping it will be a great turnout for the community to come and be spectators. Even if they don’t have entries, we want people to come out and at least walk through the parking lots and see the cars. There is going to be some great cars.”

More information can be found on Facebook in the events section under “First Annual Helena Old Town Car Show.”