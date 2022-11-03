Judge Kramer swears in Last CASA volunteers Published 2:45 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY COUNTY – After 18 years on the bench, Shelby County District Court Judge James “Jim” Kramer swore in his last Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Volunteers in a Nov. 1 ceremony. He is retiring the end of this year according to an official press release.

After completing training, CASA Volunteers Kathleen Fish, Michelle Lagle Hicks and Michelle Payne joined CASA Director of Training and Volunteers, Michelle Bond and Kramer in his

courtroom to become official officers of the court.

Kramer says he is pleased with the work CASA Volunteers have done in Shelby County.

“They have been an ongoing presence in my courtroom, advocating for children, preventing abuse and helping those who have been abused,” Kramer said “CASA Volunteers have been a huge help to me to have as my eyes and ears outside the courtroom.”

CASA has been working in Shelby County for 27 years.

“Judge Kramer has worked hand-in-hand with our CASA Volunteers to ensure that happens,” said CASA Director Beth Chapman. “He has been a constant supporter of the work we do, and

he will be missed.”

CASA and the children of Shelby County will have a new Family Court Judge next year, and Chapman says sadly, there will be plenty more work to do to assist other abused and neglected

children.

“We are always in need of good volunteers who want to help these special children in need,” Chapman said. “New volunteers don’t have to be ‘qualified,’ we will thoroughly train them and

qualify them for the work they need to do to help our abused and neglected children.”

For more information on how to become a child advocate and CASA Volunteer, visit www.casaofshelbycounty.org or call 205-980-4466.