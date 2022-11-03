Land transactions for Sept. 7 through Sept. 14 Published 2:38 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The following land transactions occurred between Sept. 7 through Sept. 14.

Sept. 8

-Norma J. Jones to James G. Bunn, for $325,000, for Lot 333 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason L. Asis, for $422,000, for Lot 367 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $324,200, for Lot 25 in Indian Valley Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 25 and 26.

-Gregory R. Hirsch to Kyle Mathew Christenson, for $660,900, for lot 1129 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase I.

-Charlotte Elaine Hammonds to Daniel Thomas Eichhorn, for $260,000, for Lot 6 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Krystine Harris Carter to Krystine Harris Carter, for $262,050, for Lot 5 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Joseph R. Cook to Kristen Hale, for $360,000, for Lot 48 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Joshua White to Luis Reyes Guerrero, for $379,000, for Lot 81 in Village of Westover Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 45-50 and 81-82.

-Christopher D. Hill to JE Homes LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 23 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-Ashley Colburn to Katie Johnson Bates, for $155,000, for Lot 27 in Rolling Meadows Estates.

-Jimmie D. Porter to Tina Kaye Porter Weekley, for $250,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Jeremy Cantrell to Judson S. Easterwood, for $160,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Brandon Michael Jackson to Clay David Palmer, for $210,000, for Lot 53 in Bermuda Lake Estates 2nd Sector Amended Survey.

-Rosemary Moore to Calvin J. Meadows, for $7,000, for Lot 1 in Reynolds Addition to South Montevallo.

-Jeremy Alexander McQueen to Phillip J. Hall, for $299,000, for Lot 12 in Chelsea Farms Sector 2 Resubdivision of Lot 12.

-Chizuru Elliott to Garrett Reaves, for $490,000, for Lot 46 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat.

-Asia Powell to Stacy Ricafort, for $205,000, for Lot 5 in Hampton Square.

-Kenneth A. Burnett to FKH SFR L LP, for $244,975, for Lot 64 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III.

-Landscape Additions of Central AL LLC to LACA Properties LLC, for $149,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Resource Holdings LLC to Franz Vista Melrose LLC, for $2,340,960.54, for Lot 2 in Resource Center.

Sept. 9

-MJBJ Real Estate LLC to Yingliang Corporation, for $600,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Blakely McBee to Kay White, for $85,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Jamese Wimbley to Cristian Oliver Cortes, for $30,000, for Lots 63 and 64 in Ellis Addition to Montevallo.

-United States Steel Corporation to Round Too Investments LLC, for $103,601, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Connor Farmer to Round Too Investments LLC, for $1,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Round Too Investments LLC to United States Steel Corporation, for $225,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-McLaurin Commercial LLC to City of Pelham, for $180,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Domingo M. Santillan Moctezuma to Barbara Singleton, for $300,000, for Lot 80 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Bethany Roberts to Tami Sorensen, for $282,500, for Lot 702 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Brantley Allen Berry to Hannah Erwin, for $199,900, for Lot 28 in Woodland Hills 1st Place 2nd Sector.

-Anna Lea to Anna Caroline Harris, for $515,000, for Lot 1711 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Resubdivision.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 7 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Elmtree Properties LLC to LLHV Properties LLC, for $6,850,000, for Lot 6 in Calera Marketplace and property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Sept. 12

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Patsy Swanson, for $390,498, for Lot 304 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-James Pate Hartley to JAG Investments Strategies LLC, for $227,500, for Lot 2 in Hunter Hills Phase One.

-William J. Wilkinson to Cassie Thomas, for $277,500, for Lot 234 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Mary Green Young to Pamela Moujdi, for $230,000, for Lot 9 in Fall Acres Subdivision of Alabaster.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Omar D. Massone, for $339,900, for Lot 1739 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Trevor Kurzinger, for $454,730, for Lot 114 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Victoria Jackson, for $449,190, for Lot 117 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Roger C. Rich to Gerald Mitchell Benson, for $639,900, for Lot 941 in Brook Highland an Eddleman Community 9th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dana Anice Pope, for $304,900, for Lot 1778 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hunter Channing White, for $306,100, for Lot 1742 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,465, for Lots 21-2, 21-3, 21-4, 21-5, 21-27, 21-28, 21-29, 21-30, 21-31, 21-32, 21-33, 21-34, 21-35, 21-36, 21-37, 21-38, 21-39, 21-40, 21-41, 21-57, 21-58, 21-59, 21-60, 21-61 and 21-63 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Chelsea Park Residential Association Inc., for $500, for Lot 55 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One Final Plat.

-Cynthia Sims Clarke to Tree of Life Investments LLC, for $127,500, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Ronald O. Travis to Brandon Dodson, for $199,900, for Lot 103 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Joseph Waldner to Triple Oaks Investments LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 15 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-Sherry J. Hunt to Alexandra N. Johnson, for $220,000, for Lot 78 in Southern Hills.

-Alejandro Chavez to Michael Griffith, for $160,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Lawrence C. Maves to Doris D. Phillips, for $475,000, for Lot 1251 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $69,500, for Lot 7-55 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 10 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-David R. Kelly to Marjan Stephens, for $586,000, for Lot 9 in Riverchase Country Club Third Addition Resurvey of Lots 8 and 9.

-Whendy Durham to Frank Park, for $535,000, for Lot 6 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1A.

-Sheila Kunzler to Joseph Randall Nelson, for $1,500,000, for Lot 59 in Cove of Greystone Phase 2.

-Alaa Sami Abdalamer to Amanda Claridy, for $163,200, for Lot 64 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Gregory Evans Smith to Walter Von Jackson, for $360,000, for Lot 263 in Holland Lake Sector Two Phase Two Final Plat.

-Terri Lynn Shoemaker to Corrie L. Collins, for $354,000, for Lot 122 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Mike Morgan to Wildcat Construction LLC, for $376,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

Sept. 13

-Jenell Sharp to Daniel Machua, for $450,000, for Lot 1 in Jewell Heights.

-Katrina Nicole Dodson to Taylor Smith, for $417,500, for Lot 5 in Kerry Downs Subdivision.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jose A. Jusino Figueroa, for $661,045, for Lot 10 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Kristijan Mitrovski to Jerry A. Pridgen, for $320,000, for Lot 803 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Jose A. Jusino Figueroa to Holly McDevitt, for $405,000, for Lot 1332 in Old Cahaba IV First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sherkeeca Peterson, for $392,100, for Lot 1339 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Karen J. Fincher to Derek Lawrence Meullen, for $163,000, for Lot 4 in Wildewood Village Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Andrica Haynes, for $380,290, for Lot 366 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Annie Matheus to Micah Christian Baker, for $100,000, for Lot 14 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.

-Five Star Investments LLC to Goodfellas Holdings LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Travis Ray Day to Pamela Saucer Jacks, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Heidi McLeod Lecroy to Cassidy Jayne Walker, for $375,000, for Lot 7 in Southpointe Resurvey.

-Nicholas Hurley to Rafael Hernandez, for $270,000, for Lot 2 in Eagle Wood Estates Third Sector.

-CNE Properties LLC to Dreambox LLC, for $1,135,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Timothy Hart to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $229,000, for Lot 23 in Royal Pines.

-Donna Faye Green to Simple Home Ownership Solutions LLC, for $2,500, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Michael Barnes, for $325,000, for Lot 5 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-Sam F. Schifanella to Kevin Radovich, for $373,000, for Lot 46 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Suzanne W. Davis to William R. Rogers, for $438,000, for Lot 39 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Helen P. O’Connor to Helen P. O’Connor, for $320,000, for Lot 1028 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

Sept. 14

-Michael P. O’Connor to Luis Enrique Islas Cruz, for $280,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ellory T. Kelly to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 452 in Waterford Highlands Sector Two Phase Two.

-Phyllis Kollars to Kelly Lee Clifton, for $210,000, for Lot 81 in Hayesbury Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Cathy S. McKay to Iris Nathaly Oliva Garcia, for F227,000, for Lot 6 in Park Place First Addition Phase II Correction Plat No. 1.

-David A. Chilcoat to Merli E. Zelaya, for $235,000, for Lot 51 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-My Place Rentals LLC to 608 Morning Sun LLC, for $201,000, for Lot 608 in Horizon a Condominium.

-HMH Partnership to Joshua L. Smiley, for $590,000, for Lot 30 in Cottages of Danberry.

-Ottis Harmon to Robert Hill, for $583,900, for Lot 35 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 11.

-Justin Morgan Leach to Randall S. Clements, for $240,000, for Lot 135 in Villages of Westover Sector One.

-Jack Taff to City of Calera, for $120,000, for Lot 4 in Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Cynthia L. Whisner to Leslie S. Smith, for $580,000, for Lot 12-08 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Toni Elaine Leuch to Daniel Matthew Rickman, for $615,000, for Lot 12 in Stonebrook.

-Ethan Thomaston to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $242,500, for Lot 33 in Laurel Woods.

-Bruce McCormick to Robert Milton, for $39,000, for Lot 1003 in Arbores of Forest Parks.

-Century Revitalization Group LLC to Michael Archer Crumpton, for $225,000, for Lot 221 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Laura Byrne Morgan to Sarah E. Hogan, for $215,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Thomas J. Hession to FKH SFR L LP, for $458,000, for Lot 1509 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Hummingbird Way LLC to Emmett Cooper, for $154,930, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.