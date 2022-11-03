Members of the local DAR chapter celebrate Family Literacy Day Published 10:02 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

By: NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in front of the Chelsea Historical Museum to commemorate the proclamation of Nation Family Literacy Day and the dedication of a free library of books for the public on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

In a Chelsea City Council on Oct, 18, Mayor Tony Picklesimer made a proclamation declaring Tuesday, Nov. 1 as Family Literacy Day.

“I, Mayor Tony Picklesimer, do hereby proclaim Nov. 1 as ‘National Family Literacy Day’ in Chelsea, Alabama,” he said, “to underscore the importance of liberty and celebrate the joys of reading and encourage residents to promote literacy by reading together as a family and to extend our deepest appreciation to our local librarian, educators and literacy service providers for their tireless efforts to strengthen the literacy of our children in our community.”

This day emphasizes the importance of reading and learning for the entire family as well as the impact it has on a child’s learning.

“Literacy is not just about reading and writing for children, but for adults as well.,” Chelsea Historical Society Vice President Kristi Averette said. “Every person deserves the opportunity to read and write and to sit down with their families and learn together.”

The Chelsea Historical Society purchased a Little Free Library to sit in front of the Chelsea Historical Museum. Members of the local David Lindsay chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution contributed books to the library for the public.

“I think we as a community have a responsibility to invest in the education and future of our young people,” said Jenny Mumpower, Constitutional chairperson of the local David Lindsay chapter of DAR and president of the Chelsea Historical Society. “Even if our kids (are) grown or we don’t have any. It (affects) us all.”

The box is registered on the website at Littlefreelibrary.org, and anyone can visit the website to find a box in their area.

The Chelsea Historical Museum and the little library are located at 41 Weldon Dr. next to City Hall.

For more information about DAR visit Davidlindsaynsdar.weebly.com.

Those interested in the Chelsea Historical Society or would like a tour of Chelsea’s Historical Museum may visit its Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChelseaAlHistoricalSociety. Memberships are also available for the Society for $20.