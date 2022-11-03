Municipal police reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 26
Published 2:36 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7 through Oct. 26.
Alabaster
Oct. 7
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a whiteGMC Yukon Denali valued at $20,000.
Oct. 10
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a bag of marijuana, set of digital scales and two metal grinders.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 200 Block of Hillwood Lane (residence/home). Recovered was an Endo Balm tub with contents and Xanax bar.
-FTA attempt to elude from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1.
-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station). Damaged were black Mustang tires valued at $1,250.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Damaged were blue partitions and doors valued at $500.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station). Stolen were purses/handbags/wallets, Alabama drivers license, social security card, credit/debit cards, gold earrings and money valued at $390.
-Capias warrant harassment from the 700 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the rear bumper of a green Chevy Camaro.
-Theft of property 4th degree from 2nd Avenue SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were black wallets, Mexican consular ID card, credit/debit cards and money valued at $138.
-Information only from Old Highway 31. Recovered were American Tactical firearms valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 70 Block of Brooke Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a yellow Pretol generator valued at $1,500.
-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Tradewinds Circle (residence/home).
Oct. 11
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Reese Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Shelby Farms Drive.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Regions debit card, Wells Fargo debit card and American Express credit valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $100.26.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $40.35.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $104.16.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $104.63.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $50.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $123.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $87.76.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $642.01.
-Capias – unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
Oct. 12
-Lost property from the 11000 Block of Highway 119.
-Alias warrant from the 600 Block of 1st Street South.
-Information only from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Grand View Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk; other/unknown).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $993.07.
Oct. 13
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was a black Samsung Galaxy valued at $500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen was a Milwaukee hammer drill 18V, Milwaukee fuel 12V impact screw gun, Milwaukee RAPD 18V charger, Milwaukee 18V drill and Milwaukee 18V batteries valued at $12,00.
-Lost property from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store).
-Information only from the 8200 Block of Highway 119.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Hastings Lane.
Oct. 14
-Property damage from Highway 26 Eastbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Damaged was a building and free 7×12 TA2 enclosed utility trailer valued at $7,000.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park /playground).
-Property damage from the 800 Block of Burning Tree Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a retaining wall, Toyota Tundra and red Ford Escape valued at $3,000.
-Violation of a court order from 6th Avenue SW at Buck Creek Park (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a grey Hyundai Sonata valued at $1.
-Capias – FTA traffic from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information only from the 1700 Block of King James Court (residence/home).
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 2.67 grams of cocaine.
Oct. 15
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $211.30.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $517.82.
-Local violation – MUC soliciting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Animal complaint from the 30 Block of Butler Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,258.94.
Oct. 16
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 20th Block of 10th Avenue Southeast (residence/home).
-Information only found property from the 100 Block of Independence Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Visa debit, drivers license and brown purses/handbags/wallets valued at $3.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $81.89.
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (convenience store).
Oct. 17
-Property damage from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged was Reddy Ice, commercial ice box freezer valued at $2,000.
-Harassing communications from the 1400 Block of Cross Path Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Forest Terrace (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 2600 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a tire valued at $250.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $58.84.
Oct. 18
-Animal complaint from the 70 Block of 7th Avenue SE (residence/home).
-Information only from the 300 Block of West Grande View Terrace (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a Chevrolet 1500 valued at $3,500.
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from the 2500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Oct. 19
-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Damaged was a silver front hood and front bumper.
-Warrant with outside agency from 3rd Avenue NW and 7th Street NW.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (commercial/office building).
-Animal complaint from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Colonial Promenade Parkway and Jimmy Gould Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black Chevy K1500 4×4 ENT and automobiles valued at $2.
Oct. 20
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block o Hillwood Lane (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous tools and three tool boxes valued at $4,100.
-Forgery third degree from the 100 Block of Airpark Industial Road (bank/savings and loan).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $276.26.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Forest Ridge Road (residence/home).
Oct. 21
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Joye Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Victoria Station.
-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 236.
-Information only from 6th Avenue SW. Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets and identity documents drivers license valued at $20.
-Property damage from Highway 119 @ Meadowlark Place. Damaged was a black Lexus IS250 valued at $1.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Grande View Parkway (residence/home). Damaged were structures, bedroom window on the front of the residence valued at $1.
Oct. 22
-Information only from the 300 Block of Joye Lane.
-Information only from Welington Manor Court.
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Henry Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $179.82.
Oct. 23
-Information only from Highway 17 at Maylene Lane.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $45.83.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $37.70.
-Death investigation from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Dolphin Court.
Calera
Oct. 10
-Incident from the 1200 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Agency assist – incident from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.
Oct. 11
-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.
-MVC from the 2700 Block of Highway 16.
-Domestic violence – harassment and domestic violence – criminal mischief from Camden Cove Circle.
Oct. 12
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
Oct. 13
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Milgray Lane.
Oct. 14
-MVC from the 7500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 700 Block of Waterford Lane.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Notice of trespass – miscellaneous from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
Oct. 15
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 northbound.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.
-Harassment from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property third degree from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
Oct. 16
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 1000 Block of 10th Street.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property fourth degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 500 Block of Apricot Lane.
Oct. 17
-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from Calera.
-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.
Oct. 18
-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Death investigation from the 2000 Block of 15th Street.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 25.
Oct. 19
-Extortion second degree from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.
-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 2400 Block of Highway 75.
-MVC from the 5500 Block of Highway 70.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Waterford Highlands Court.
Oct. 20
-MVC from the 800 Block of Highway 86.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 Block of County Road 86.
Oct. 21
-Burglary third degree, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.
-Possession fo a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
Oct. 22
-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Domestic violence third degree assault from the 800 Block of Waterford Cove.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.
Oct. 23
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Oct. 24
-MVC from the 1200 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Incident – lost property from Calera.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Oct. 25
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.
-Property damage – vehicle – deer – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Highway 42.
Oct. 26
-MVC from Highway 31.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Animal complaint – property damage from the 1400 Block of 21st Avenue.
-Attempt to commit burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 2500 Block of Highway 16.
-Theft of property third from the 300 Block of Countryside Circle.
Helena
Oct. 16
-Theft of property fourth degree from 2nd Street.
Oct. 17
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1900 Block of Highway 58.
-Falsely reporting incident from Helena High School.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 900 Block of Stoney Hollow Circle.
Oct. 18
-Miscellaneous from Helena Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 95 and Old Dearing.
-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.
-Theft of property third degree from Rock Terrace Drive.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Hickory Point Drive.
Oct. 19
-Harassing communications from the 2800 Block of Bridlewood Terrace.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Roy Drive and Cedar Bend Land.
Oct. 20
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Riverwoods Parkway and Oxbow Cove.
-Miscellaneous – property damage from Coalmont Road.
-Miscellaneous information from the 200 Block of Rocky Ridge Drive.
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 17 at High Grove Parkway.
Oct. 21
-Trespass warning from the 100 Block of Chadwick Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Helena High School.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 6000 Block of Woodvale Court.
Oct. 22
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Wyndom Parkway.
Oct. 23
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.
Montevallo
Oct. 15
-Information only from Spring Creek Road (residence/home).
-Information only from Fairview Circle (residence/home).
-Information only from Fairview Circle (residence/home).
Oct. 19
-Assault – harassment and trespass warning from Dauphin Way (residence/home).
Oct. 21
-Information only from Hillcrest Drive (residence/home).
-Forgery – forged instrument from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen were forged payroll checks valued at $3,558.70.
Oct. 22
-Found property from Main Street (highway/street).
Oct. 23
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).
-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen was $60 U.S. currency, women’s pink flower pattern wallet, beige women’s purse, Alabama drivers license and black iPhone 7 with cracked screen valued at $230.
Oct. 25
-Assault – harassment from Hillcrest Drive (highway/street).
Pelham
Oct. 19
-Forgery from the 200 Block of Oak Mountain Circle (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $22,814.39.
-Drugs – pros def from Interstate 65 South (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was marijuana and paraphernalia valued at $25.