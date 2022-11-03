Municipal police reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 26 Published 2:36 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7 through Oct. 26.

Alabaster

Oct. 7

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a whiteGMC Yukon Denali valued at $20,000.

Oct. 10

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a bag of marijuana, set of digital scales and two metal grinders.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 200 Block of Hillwood Lane (residence/home). Recovered was an Endo Balm tub with contents and Xanax bar.

-FTA attempt to elude from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station). Damaged were black Mustang tires valued at $1,250.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Damaged were blue partitions and doors valued at $500.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station). Stolen were purses/handbags/wallets, Alabama drivers license, social security card, credit/debit cards, gold earrings and money valued at $390.

-Capias warrant harassment from the 700 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the rear bumper of a green Chevy Camaro.

-Theft of property 4th degree from 2nd Avenue SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were black wallets, Mexican consular ID card, credit/debit cards and money valued at $138.

-Information only from Old Highway 31. Recovered were American Tactical firearms valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 70 Block of Brooke Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a yellow Pretol generator valued at $1,500.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Tradewinds Circle (residence/home).

Oct. 11

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Reese Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Shelby Farms Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Regions debit card, Wells Fargo debit card and American Express credit valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $100.26.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $40.35.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $104.16.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $104.63.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $50.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $123.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $87.76.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $642.01.

-Capias – unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

Oct. 12

-Lost property from the 11000 Block of Highway 119.

-Alias warrant from the 600 Block of 1st Street South.

-Information only from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Grand View Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk; other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $993.07.

Oct. 13

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was a black Samsung Galaxy valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen was a Milwaukee hammer drill 18V, Milwaukee fuel 12V impact screw gun, Milwaukee RAPD 18V charger, Milwaukee 18V drill and Milwaukee 18V batteries valued at $12,00.

-Lost property from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 8200 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Hastings Lane.

Oct. 14

-Property damage from Highway 26 Eastbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Damaged was a building and free 7×12 TA2 enclosed utility trailer valued at $7,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park /playground).

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Burning Tree Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a retaining wall, Toyota Tundra and red Ford Escape valued at $3,000.

-Violation of a court order from 6th Avenue SW at Buck Creek Park (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a grey Hyundai Sonata valued at $1.

-Capias – FTA traffic from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of King James Court (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 2.67 grams of cocaine.

Oct. 15

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $211.30.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $517.82.

-Local violation – MUC soliciting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Animal complaint from the 30 Block of Butler Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,258.94.

Oct. 16

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 20th Block of 10th Avenue Southeast (residence/home).

-Information only found property from the 100 Block of Independence Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a Visa debit, drivers license and brown purses/handbags/wallets valued at $3.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $81.89.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (convenience store).

Oct. 17

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged was Reddy Ice, commercial ice box freezer valued at $2,000.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 Block of Cross Path Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Forest Terrace (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 2600 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a tire valued at $250.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $58.84.

Oct. 18

-Animal complaint from the 70 Block of 7th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 300 Block of West Grande View Terrace (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a Chevrolet 1500 valued at $3,500.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from the 2500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Oct. 19

-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Damaged was a silver front hood and front bumper.

-Warrant with outside agency from 3rd Avenue NW and 7th Street NW.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (commercial/office building).

-Animal complaint from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Colonial Promenade Parkway and Jimmy Gould Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black Chevy K1500 4×4 ENT and automobiles valued at $2.

Oct. 20

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block o Hillwood Lane (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous tools and three tool boxes valued at $4,100.

-Forgery third degree from the 100 Block of Airpark Industial Road (bank/savings and loan).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $276.26.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Forest Ridge Road (residence/home).

Oct. 21

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Joye Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Victoria Station.

-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 236.

-Information only from 6th Avenue SW. Recovered were purses/handbags/wallets and identity documents drivers license valued at $20.

-Property damage from Highway 119 @ Meadowlark Place. Damaged was a black Lexus IS250 valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Grande View Parkway (residence/home). Damaged were structures, bedroom window on the front of the residence valued at $1.

Oct. 22

-Information only from the 300 Block of Joye Lane.

-Information only from Welington Manor Court.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Henry Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $179.82.

Oct. 23

-Information only from Highway 17 at Maylene Lane.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $45.83.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $37.70.

-Death investigation from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Dolphin Court.

Calera

Oct. 10

-Incident from the 1200 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Agency assist – incident from the 11200 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.

Oct. 11

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.

-MVC from the 2700 Block of Highway 16.

-Domestic violence – harassment and domestic violence – criminal mischief from Camden Cove Circle.

Oct. 12

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

Oct. 13

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Milgray Lane.

Oct. 14

-MVC from the 7500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 700 Block of Waterford Lane.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Notice of trespass – miscellaneous from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 15

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 northbound.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.

-Harassment from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property third degree from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 16

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 1000 Block of 10th Street.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property fourth degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 500 Block of Apricot Lane.

Oct. 17

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from Calera.

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Crisfield Circle.

Oct. 18

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Death investigation from the 2000 Block of 15th Street.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 19

-Extortion second degree from the 200 Block of Meriweather Lane.

-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 2400 Block of Highway 75.

-MVC from the 5500 Block of Highway 70.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Waterford Highlands Court.

Oct. 20

-MVC from the 800 Block of Highway 86.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 Block of County Road 86.

Oct. 21

-Burglary third degree, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession fo a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Oct. 22

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree assault from the 800 Block of Waterford Cove.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Margaret Lane.

Oct. 23

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 24

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Incident – lost property from Calera.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 25

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.

-Property damage – vehicle – deer – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Highway 42.

Oct. 26

-MVC from Highway 31.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Animal complaint – property damage from the 1400 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Attempt to commit burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 2500 Block of Highway 16.

-Theft of property third from the 300 Block of Countryside Circle.

Helena

Oct. 16

-Theft of property fourth degree from 2nd Street.

Oct. 17

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1900 Block of Highway 58.

-Falsely reporting incident from Helena High School.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 900 Block of Stoney Hollow Circle.

Oct. 18

-Miscellaneous from Helena Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 95 and Old Dearing.

-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.

-Theft of property third degree from Rock Terrace Drive.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Hickory Point Drive.

Oct. 19

-Harassing communications from the 2800 Block of Bridlewood Terrace.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Roy Drive and Cedar Bend Land.

Oct. 20

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Riverwoods Parkway and Oxbow Cove.

-Miscellaneous – property damage from Coalmont Road.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 Block of Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 17 at High Grove Parkway.

Oct. 21

-Trespass warning from the 100 Block of Chadwick Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Helena High School.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 6000 Block of Woodvale Court.

Oct. 22

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Wyndom Parkway.

Oct. 23

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.

Montevallo

Oct. 15

-Information only from Spring Creek Road (residence/home).

-Information only from Fairview Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from Fairview Circle (residence/home).

Oct. 19

-Assault – harassment and trespass warning from Dauphin Way (residence/home).

Oct. 21

-Information only from Hillcrest Drive (residence/home).

-Forgery – forged instrument from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen were forged payroll checks valued at $3,558.70.

Oct. 22

-Found property from Main Street (highway/street).

Oct. 23

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen was $60 U.S. currency, women’s pink flower pattern wallet, beige women’s purse, Alabama drivers license and black iPhone 7 with cracked screen valued at $230.

Oct. 25

-Assault – harassment from Hillcrest Drive (highway/street).

Pelham

Oct. 19

-Forgery from the 200 Block of Oak Mountain Circle (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $22,814.39.

-Drugs – pros def from Interstate 65 South (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was marijuana and paraphernalia valued at $25.