Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 14 Published 2:39 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 7-14:

Oct. 7

-Domestic violence from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

Oct. 8

-Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A CD of photos of victim’s injuries and suspect’s shoe was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Milam Drive, Vincent.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 500 block of North Industrial Parkway, Calera.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Dunsmore Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Harassment-physical contact from the 3000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. A Mike’s Harder Lemonade valued at $2.98, Seagrams drink valued at $2.48 and sweatshirt/hoodie valued at $19.98 were stolen.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. A sweatshirt/hoodie valued at $19.98 was stolen.

-Registration with local law enforcement; residence restriction from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

Oct. 9

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Valleydale Road and Cyrus Circle, Hoover. An electronic vape and possible THC vape pen were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol, ignition interlock device from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Driver’s Way, Pelham.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Pinecliff Circle, Birmingham. Water in a gas tank caused $600 in damages; water in a gas tank caused $2,500 in damages; deep scratches were found on a vehicle and on a car tag causing an unknown dollar amount of damage.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett. Two plastic cases containing possible heroin/fentanyl were confiscated; a used hypodermic syringe with a bent needle was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4900 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham. $250 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Walmart, 16077 U.S. 280, Chelsea. Assorted merchandise valued at $73.47 was stolen.

-Incident from Highland Village Trail and Regent Park Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $45.97 was stolen.

-Property damage from Valleydale Road and Dogwood Circle, Birmingham. A 2015 Mercedes ML350 was damaged.

-Incident from Hill Street, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 30 block of Brasher Road, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from McGowan Road, Wilsonville.

Oct. 10

-Incident from Chelsea Road at Chelsea Forest Road, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 2500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Equinox was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 8000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent. A Glock 19X firearm valued at $600, Olight PL Pro valued at $150 and TRYBE valued at $150 were stolen.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 2700 block of Buck Horn CV, Birmingham. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Heatherbrooke Park Drive, Birmingham. A 2011 Chevy Express 3500 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Park Springs Lane, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen pills (77 count) valued at $28, a Troy Bilt self-propelled push lawn mower valued at $65 and a weed trimmer (unknown make/model) valued at $120 were stolen.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Oakmont Drive, Alabaster. A 22-caliber Marlin rifle and a Smith & Wesson 38-caliber snub nose revolver were stolen.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham at Valleydale Baptist Church. A 2012 utility trailer was recovered.

-Theft of property from the 15000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby. A 2011 Dodge Caliber was stolen.

-Incident from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A total of $50 in services were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 600 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana.

-Resisting arrest from the 40 block of Bar Harbor Way, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

Oct. 11

-Trafficking in cannabis from Valleydale Road and Hollow Log Lane, Birmingham. Four vacuum-sealed bags of a green leafy substance (approximately 3.484 pounds), a bag of a green leafy substance (10 grams) and an invoice from a company in California regarding possible THC products were confiscated.

-Indecent exposure from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Cruelty to a dog or cat from Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Domestic incident from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Overdose from Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Drug paraphernalia, synthetic urine from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville. A glass pipe with burn marks, glass jar with white residue and plastic bottle with synthetic urine were confiscated.

-Incident from the 500 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

Oct. 12

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3200 block of Shelby County 32, Chelsea.

-Leaving scene of accident from Caldwell Mill Road at Pahokee Trace, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (1.3 grams) was recovered.

Oct. 13

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Alabama 25 and Selma Road, Montevallo. A false New Jersey ID card was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A plastic baggie containing a crystal substance (meth) (4.1 grams) and a glass bong containing drug residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 13000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 Building of Sonesta Apartments, 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 2200 block of Creswell Road, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Lost property from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A Ruger security 9-millimeter with laser attached was reported.

-Forgery from the 100 block of Deerwood Lake Drive, Harpersville. A total of $4,000 was stolen from CB&T Bank, a division of Synovus Bank.

-Incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A $20 bill was forged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Agency assist from the 4000 block of Englewood Road, Helena.

-Harassment from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

Oct. 14

-Incident from the 200 block of Raley Street, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A CD containing three pictures of the victim’s injuries was recovered for evidence.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 47 at Shelby County 307, Shelby. A plastic baggie containing a crystal substance (meth) (1.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Mountain Run, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 2300 block of Mountain Run, Birmingham. Marijuana (9.07 grams) was confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 69 and Lime Creek Drive, Chelsea. A 2016 Toyota 4Runner was damaged.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea at Chelsea High School.

-Incident from Walker Run, Alabaster. A bottle of lidocaine, vape and two unopened syringes were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Oak Meadows Cove, Birmingham. A Dell Inspiron ICL3000 laptop valued at $500 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from Briarcliff Trace, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5900 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler front windshield was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett. A debit card, driver’s license, car keys valued at $400, money in the amount of $400, money in the amount of $85 and a Samsung AO3 cell phone valued at $400 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 30 block of Hillside Lane, Sterrett. A vehicle tag was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $253.12 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 8200 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, marijuana from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A plastic baggie containing a crystal substance (meth) (3.2 grams), clear tubes containing four Clonazepam pills (Benzodiazepine) and a marijuana “joint” in a leather case were confiscated.